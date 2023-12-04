Job summary

Production & Operations



Engineering Group



The Senior Subsea Operations Engineer is accountable for the delivery of subsea operations and engineering scopes of work required to safely support all regional subsea integrity management and operational activities.You will manage the regional Production Support Unit (PSU) subsea squad, sets priorities in alignment with PDU needs, and is accountable for the performance of the squad.This engineer reports to the Subsea regional manager within the PSU and integrates activity with other PSU squads.



Manages the day-to-day activities of the subsea squad to ensure efficient and effective teamworking.

Uses agile system of working and Kanban board to identify and categorise subsea engineering, projects and operations and support work. Accountable for setting priorities and managing team work loading and activity completion lead times.

Collaborates with other PSU squads to obtain the necessary technical inputs to complete engineering tasks

Collaborates with global subsea operations Engineering Discipline Leads to ensure the best technical solutions are delivered and that a high quality of work output is maintained.

Manages and oversees squad subsea cost on behalf of the APM and is BRO for subsea squad budget.

Co-ordinates subsea IM system activities required by the region (including FLRA, RBI, Anomaly management and risk/barrier health management) and ensures delivery of the Subsea Annual Integrity Statement (AIS) for BPTT.

Manages scopes assigned to the subsea engineering 3rd party contractors as required.

Ensures compliance to OMS and defined practices and workflows.



Decides on subsea squad task definition and prioritisation.

Decides on subsea squad sprint schedule.

Recommends on PSU subsea squad budget.

Recommends on allocation of subsea engineering resources

Recommends on anomaly risk management and subsea integrity actions.



Bachelors degree level qualified in an engineering field.



Relevant experience in either subsea operations or projects at a team or discipline lead level, with deep understanding of risk and the ability to make informed technical recommendations in support of business value.

Experience of managing teams and delivering activities in an agile working environment.

Team management, operations knowledge, subsea technical expertise, decision making, contractor management, risk management, analytical thinking, problem solving, collaboration, influencing, maximizing value



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Anomaly assessment and management, Defect Elimination, Equipment criticality assessment, Equipment maintenance and inspection strategies, FAT and commissioning, Fatigue Analysis, Fitness for Service, Flanged joint, Integrity Management, Mechanical seals and support systems, Monitoring and data interpretation, Piping, hoses and tubing, Piping vibration, Pressure systems regulatory requirements, Pressure Vessels, Selection and design of pipeline equipment, Stress analysis for integrity and leakage, Valves used for isolation, Wind Turbines



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.