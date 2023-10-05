Senior Subsea System Engineer

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Grade Gbp’s major projects organisation delivers projects across the bp portfolio in support of three focus areas, oil and gas (including hydrogen and carbon capture), refining and bio energy. It is an enabler, integrating existing businesses and transition growth engines to deliver the safe and competitive projects pivotal to bp’s transformation to an integrated energy company.Subsea Engineering, including Subsea Systems, is led by the Discipline Manager – Subsea and Offshore West, who is responsible for the engineering delivery and organisation supporting bp’s global subsea project portfolio. The Projects subsea engineering team comprises over 100 engineers from a range of disciplines.Subsea Engineering are seeking to recruit a Senior Subsea Systems Engineer to join the Eastern hemisphere Subsea and Pipeline Systems Engineering team. This team supports projects in Australia, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey (AGT), Egypt, Mauritania and Senegal (M&S) and United Kingdom (North Sea). Facilitating the recovery of Resilient Hydrocarbons and carbon reduction through brownfield and greenfield subsea projects.The Senior Subsea Systems Engineer will report to the Discipline Lead – Subsea and Pipeline Systems (East), who has delegated accountability from the Discipline Manager, whilst being deployed to project delivery teams from optimize through execute.The Senior Subsea Systems Engineer will be responsible for the development and oversight of all aspects of Subsea Systems Engineering Specification, Design and Implementation. Working collaboratively with internal and external colleagues to create and deliver optimal, safe, reliable and deliverable competitive solutions. The Senior Subsea Systems Engineer will provide technical guidance to and assurance of Contractor engineering deliverables, ensuring appropriate application of good engineering practice, Project, bp and regulatory codes and standards.The senior subsea systems engineer will support operated by others (OBO) projects out of the Perth office and will be a key member of the stakeholder management team.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Responsible for delivery of the subsea systems project scope, to meet project schedule whilst delivering safe, reliable, and competitive solutions.

Subsea System Owner, responsible for key subsea system engineering deliverables throughout the project lifecycle and handover to operations. Owner of Subsea System related risks and design for integrity management.

Responsible for the integration of the Subsea System Engineering undertaken by third party Contractors, hardware suppliers and internal teams.

Provide technical input to risk assessments, Management of Change and other project reviews and decisions.

Establish and co-ordinate self-verification and engineering assurance activities.

Provide guidance and direction to assigned Subsea systems engineers in the delivery of specific engineering activities.

Interface and work collaboratively with other engineering teams, internal and external, to ensure integrated designs.

Assure compliance with relevant project specifications, design, bp and regulatory codes and standards. Evaluate requests for deviations or exemptions.

Provide clear direction to and performance oversight of the Engineering Contractors delivery to agreed scope, manpower and schedule for Subsea systems scope.

Assure Contractor deliverables in terms of quality and compliance with Basis of Design.

Support procurement, fabrication, installation and pre-commissioning to ensure that technical integrity of design is maintained through start up and handover to operations.

Consult with bp Discipline Lead, Technical Authority and Subject Matter experts on key issues of engineering integrity.

Active member of Discipline Community of Practice, seeking opportunities to share and learn from others, improving practice and effectiveness of the discipline.

Maintain a working knowledge of relevant codes, standards and regulations applicable to the design of subsea systems and equipment.

Own self development, leaning on support from the discipline and available bp tools and processes.

Care for others and self.

Essential Education

Minimum of a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or equivalent

Preferably, Chartership or Professional Engineering Status

Essential Experience and Job Requirements

Significant experience / expertise of Subsea Systems Engineering (typically + 10 years relevant experience).

Detailed understanding of Subsea design codes, methodologies and applicable regulatory requirements.

Track record of delivery through effective project technical management and leadership skills

Experience of major projects and sound knowledge of project processes.

Experience reviewing and guiding work of others.

Ability to work independently and engage with subject matter expertise as required.

Pragmatic decision maker, willing to challenge to ensure engineering value delivered.

Strong interpersonal, communication and influencing skills.

Actively engages and respects contributions of others, open to honest feedback.

Empathetic, willing to put self in others shoes.

Desirable criteria

Experience of bp design practices and processes.

Experience as Senior Subsea Systems Engineer on large or complex Subsea systems.

Experience in range of Subsea functional elements, including, controls, process safety, chemical distribution, subsea hardware and architecture.

Experience in performance managing Engineering Contractors to deliver Engineering

Experience in technology qualification and implementation

Experience working under a range of Contracting models (reimbursable, lump sum, etc)

Experience in Subsea Operations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.