Senior Substations Engineer

This is an excellent opportunity to join the rapidly growing bp offshore wind business. The Senior Substation Engineer role is to lead safe and efficient multi engineering discipline coordination and integration of the Electrical Substations, responsible for coordinating relevant interfaces internally and externally. The position will handle the overall technical aspects of the substation packages, onshore and offshore from project scoping through to boots on ground. You will be responsible for budget, schedule and coordinating matrix teams across procurement, engineering and project support disciplines to ensure safe, timely and cost effective delivery of the Electrical Transmission System substations.

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



Roles and Responsibilities

The role requires excellent leadership skills to ensure safe and timely coordination of all of the resources available to you in project implementation to deliver efficiently within budget and schedule constraints. You will help to develop and contribute to continual professional development of the multi discipline engineers within the project and wider bp teams. You will lead coordination of multidisciplinary issues to ensure a range of diverse project needs are met from schedule management through to construction support.

You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.

Key accountabilities

The individual for this position will be expected to coordinate across multiple work streams from consenting, engineering, project controls, contract management, procurement construction and commissioning.

The expertise is provided through

Team leadership and strong coordination capabilities

Challenge your teams recommendation of technical solutions to ensure the most suitable project implementation

appraisal of technology recommendations to ensure strong fit for purpose solution are implemented which support project delivery

Coordination of the substation budget and schedule, using a wide range or resources available to support a successful outcome.

risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC)

Work with the supply chain to stay apprised of emerging technologies and industry standard process

Task and Delivery

Provide project technical coordination of the substation package delivery

Define scope of works for contractors within substation packages and ensure quality and accuracy for study and deliverables

Identify and handle risk within the substation package

Interface management with key stakeholders internally including leadership team, HSE, consulting, engineering, project controls, legal and procurement.

Interface management with key collaborators externally including contractors, grid interfaces, suppliers and installers.

Lessons learned both applied to the project and taken from the project

Support commercial and technical teams in Grid assessment / Grid stability / Grid code compliance Qualifications & Experience Professional Engineer and/or Chartered Engineer

Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree in Engineering or related subject area relevant to substation engineering.

Experience from the wind industry is preferrable including knowledge of associated codes and standards.

Extensive experience with delivery of major electrical infrastructure projects / substations

Demonstrable experience with public electrical grid connections and / or power transmission systems

Good working knowledge of industry and regulatory standards for either eastern hemisphere (e.g. IEC) or western hemisphere (e.g. NEMA/ANSI).

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions.

Fluent written and spoken English language

Good communicator, able to technically address with conviction verbally and written across Projects and Operations on technical matters at all levels of the company.

Able to demonstrate pragmatism when balancing technical decisions and operational needs (deliver safe & competitive solutions). Desirable criteria and qualifications Knowledge and experience of HVDC /HVAC supply chain and effective delivery methodologies.

Knowledge and experience of project execution and the skills required for project schedules.

Knowledge of Control system interface requirements to substation systems.

At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Apply today!



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



