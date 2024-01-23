Senior Substations Engineer

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Engineering Group



This is an excellent opportunity to join the rapidly growing bp offshore wind business.The Senior Substation Engineer role is to lead safe and efficient multi engineering discipline coordination and integration of the Offshore and Onshore Electrical Substations, responsible for coordinating relevant interfaces internally and externally. The position will handle the overall technical aspects of the substation packages, onshore and offshore from project scoping through to boots on ground. You will be responsible for budget, schedule and coordinating matrix teams across procurement, engineering and project support disciplines to ensure safe, timely and cost effective delivery of the Electrical Transmission System substations.About the location:The role will ideally be based in the United Kingdom - Sunbury office, however we offer some flexibility with the role location in one of our bp offices, so we are open to receive applications from candidates in other locations.



Roles and Responsibilities

The role requires excellent leadership skills to ensure safe and timely coordination of all of the resources available to you in project implementation to deliver efficiently within budget and schedule constraints. You will help to develop and contribute to continual professional development of the multi discipline engineers within the project and wider bp teams. You will lead coordination of multidisciplinary issues to ensure a range of diverse project needs are met from schedule management through to construction support.

You will build expertise within the team and influence ways of working. You will be able to draw on decades of experience of bp’s delivery of major projects and shape the future of a new team purpose-built to serve the needs of the OFW business.

Key accountabilities

The individual for this position will be expected to coordinate across multiple work streams from consenting, engineering, project controls, contract management, procurement, construction and commissioning support.

The expertise is provided through:

Team leadership and strong coordination capabilities

Challenge your teams recommendation of technical solutions to ensure the most suitable project implementation

Appraisal of technology recommendations to ensure strong fit for purpose solution are implemented which support project delivery

Coordination of the engineering substation budget and schedule, using a wide range or resources available to support a successful outcome

Risk assessments and Management of Change (MoC)

Work with the supply chain to stay apprised of emerging technologies and industry standard process

Task and Delivery

Provide project technical coordination of the substation package delivery

Define technical scope of works for contractors within substation packages and ensure quality and accuracy for study and deliverables

Identify and handle engineering risk within the substation package

Interface management with key stakeholders internally including leadership team, HSE, consulting, engineering, project controls, legal and procurement

Interface management with key collaborators externally including contractors, grid interfaces, suppliers and installers

Lessons learned both applied to the project and taken from the project

Support commercial and technical teams in Grid assessment / Grid stability / Grid code compliance Qualifications & Experience Professional Engineer and/or Chartered Engineer

Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree in Engineering or related subject area relevant to substation engineering

Experience from the offshore wind industry is preferable including knowledge of associated codes and standards

Experience in engineering roles in major offshore O&G projects is also recognised

Extensive experience with delivery of major electrical infrastructure projects / substations

Demonstrable experience with public electrical grid connections and / or power transmission systems

Good working knowledge of industry and regulatory standards for either eastern hemisphere (e.g. IEC) or western hemisphere (e.g. NEMA/ANSI)

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions

Fluent written and spoken English language

Good communicator, able to technically address with conviction verbally and written across Projects and Operations on technical matters at all levels of the company

Able to demonstrate pragmatism when balancing technical decisions and operational needs (deliver safe & competitive solutions) Desirable criteria and qualifications Knowledge and experience of HVDC / HVAC supply chain and effective delivery methodologies

Knowledge and experience of project execution and the skills required for project schedules

Knowledge of Control system interface requirements to substation systems Why join our team? At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others. We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits. Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Control Systems Integration, Electrical grid interfaces, Electrical Substations, HVAC Systems, HVDC Transmission, Infrastructure Projects, Leadership, Offshore Wind, Power Transmissions, Project Execution Planning, System Interfaces



