Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business helping bp to transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



You will join us in Engineering Quality and Methodology where we are establishing a team to deliver our daring targets through right first-time efficiency. You will have the outstanding opportunity to be in from the beginning and make sure things are set up accurately.



In this role as Senior Supplier Quality Engineer, you will set the strategy on how we in engineering work with and ensure our suppliers reach the bp required quality levels in order to deliver our global floating and fixed bottom offshore wind farms. You will be involved with suppliers during all our project life cycle phases - design, construction, operations, and decommissioning.

Senior Supplier Quality Specialist (Offshore Wind)

This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg & Madrid.

What you will deliver:

Develop and complete the strategy on suppliers in engineering.

Provide technical expertise to our project teams and be the focal point for technical quality questions and queries on our supply chain.

Lead supplier audits and assessments including selection of audit team members.

Develop a supplier assessment tool and own the completion of supplier assessments with targeted suppliers including working with suppliers to complete self-assessments, and completion of onsite reviews.

Ensure appropriate contractor / supplier verification and audit programs are established and prioritized in accordance with risk and or assessments.

Lead the application of appropriate quality tools within the supply base to:

Support engineering and technology to identify contractor / supplier risk in accordance with risk assessment.

Identify supplier certification and verification documents that need to be in place.

Ensuring contractor / supplier Management of Change MoC processes are established and implemented.

Integration of quality processes into Sourcing and Procurement Processes.

Drive global visibility & standardization in supplier quality planning & performance.

Lead or support failure investigations / RCAs and supplier quality issue resolutions and provide accurate feedback to the internal collaborators.

Lead Supplier Development plans and proposed improvement activities to ensure identified gaps are addressed and closed in a timely manner.

Support the Quality and Methodology team with capturing, processing, visualization of data to support data-driven proactive quality oversight programs.

Build and maintain certification documentation e.g. technical files and conformity certificates.

Develop of dashboards and reporting to show the status of non-conformities and progress against KPIs and objectives.

Represent bp on committees where relevant.

What you will need to be successful (experience and qualifications)

A relevant degree

Experience with supplier quality.

Have a strong quality attitude.

Experience with root cause analysis tools and quality methodologies e.g. lean, six sigma, FMEA etc.

A lead auditor in Quality Management Systems e.g. 9001.

Experience with sophisticated customer management.

Strong influencing skills.

Ability to work in a start-up organisation where you are willing to join in to get reach the desired targets as a team.

It is desirable, but not crucial, to have a track record of partaking in external committees.

Understanding of the commercial impact of the technical decisions, being able to take the technical decisions which improve the global project benefits.

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you: