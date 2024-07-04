Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to tackle some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join us, and evolve your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are owning the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Szeged Team and advance your career as Senior Supply Accounting Analyst!

In this role You will (be):

Adhering with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBS Europe

Carry out the month end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience to ensure accurate reporting and accounting treatment.

Preparing hydrocarbon and non-hydrocarbon related invoices

Controlling the completeness and integrity of accounting processes

Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams supported.

You will work with the team leader and Business / Country teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as required.

Look for opportunities to drive process improvements of a notable nature and work with the relevant people to put these in place.

Carrying out balance sheet reconciliation work for businesses / countries supported - query resolution will be handled independently based upon previous experience.

Support the Stats and Tax processes where required working with the Stats and Tax lead accountants to understand the priorities and deliver against these.

Work with the Group reporting teams supported to ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries and follow up on queries.

Act as a focal point within the team providing guidance and support to other team members, assisting in the resolution of queries and providing cover for the Team Leader in times of absence.

Align with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by a dedicated task list or defined by one’s relevant line manager.

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English (Norwegian language knowledge is a plus)

Good knowledge in Finance area with a min. 3 years of experience in accounting (AP Process knowledge)

SAP system knowledge is an advantage

Language and social skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Stakeholder management skills

Ability to prioritise and deliver to timelines and according to given strategy

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, different types of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.