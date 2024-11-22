Job summary

Finance



Finance Group



Senior Supply Accounting Analyst

Senior Supply Accounting Analyst

(Fixed Term for appr. 1 year)

In this role You will:

Adhere with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of GBS Europe

Carry out the month end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment. Resolution of issues and queries may require reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams supported.

Work with the team leader and Business / Country teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as required.

Look for opportunities to drive process improvements of a notable nature and work with the relevant people to put these in place.

Carry out balance sheet reconciliation work for businesses / countries supported - query resolution will be handled independently based upon previous experience.

Support the Stats and Tax processes where required working with the Stats and Tax lead accountants to understand the priorities and deliver against these.

Work with the Group reporting teams supported to ensure mutual understanding of all accounting entries and follow up on queries.

Resolve queries and issues as they arise with reference to relevant resources such as the Group Reporting Manual, working with the Business / Country teams or other support from within the GBS.

Act as a focal point within the team providing guidance and support to other team members, assisting in the resolution of queries and providing cover for the Team Leader in times of absence.

Align with any other job-related requirements. This may be defined by an attached task list or defined by one’s relevant line manager.

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree or equivalent experience and 4 to 6-year live experience in related Finance area

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Readiness for action and ability to work under pressure,

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness

Fluency in English. Additional language is a plus.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days/week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family-friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Well-being programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sports and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

Please note that, according to Hungarian law (2012/I. 113. §), Mothers or single parents caring for a child under three years of age cannot be employed in night shift positions.

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) 4th time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



No travel is expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance



