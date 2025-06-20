At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

Join our Team and advance your career as a

Senior Supply Accounting Analyst

In this role You will:

Ensure timely and accurate hydrocarbon accounting processes

Support and prepare documents for period close

Deliver Finance Operation and Cost Accounting support to countries assigned to the role.

Support of timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close processes in accordance with the Group Reporting Manual and any other relevant standards and provide support for other Group reporting requirements such as Balance Sheet Integrity, Intercompany reconciliations and Group Charges.

The Supply Senior Analyst is a pivotal role within the HVC team providing support and guidance to other team members. This person will have a solid accounting knowledge and experience and will use this to work with other team members.

Work on complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment.

Work closely with Group reporting team supported to ensure effective delivery, to resolve issues and put in place process improvements.

Provide back up support to the Team Leader and ODM during times of team leader absence.

Provide effective support to system transformations in all phases of the project

What You will need to be successful:

Relevant degree and min 4 years experience in related Finance area

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Customer- and service-oriented thinking,

Strong communication and cooperation skills

Assertiveness

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills - English language skills (verbal and written)

Ability to adapt to a changing environment and handle multiple priorities

Proactive attitude and problem solving skills , motivated personality

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!

