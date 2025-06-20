Job summary
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Finance Group
Job Description:
As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.
Join our Team and advance your career as a
Senior Supply Accounting Analyst
In this role You will:
- Ensure timely and accurate hydrocarbon accounting processes
- Support and prepare documents for period close
- Deliver Finance Operation and Cost Accounting support to countries assigned to the role.
- Support of timely monthly, quarterly and annual financial close processes in accordance with the Group Reporting Manual and any other relevant standards and provide support for other Group reporting requirements such as Balance Sheet Integrity, Intercompany reconciliations and Group Charges.
- The Supply Senior Analyst is a pivotal role within the HVC team providing support and guidance to other team members. This person will have a solid accounting knowledge and experience and will use this to work with other team members.
- Work on complex or difficult accounting areas requiring extensive experience in order to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment.
- Work closely with Group reporting team supported to ensure effective delivery, to resolve issues and put in place process improvements.
- Provide back up support to the Team Leader and ODM during times of team leader absence.
- Provide effective support to system transformations in all phases of the project
What You will need to be successful:
- Relevant degree and min 4 years experience in related Finance area
- Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding
- Customer- and service-oriented thinking,
- Strong communication and cooperation skills
- Assertiveness
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills - English language skills (verbal and written)
- Ability to adapt to a changing environment and handle multiple priorities
- Proactive attitude and problem solving skills , motivated personality
At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:
- Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements
- Life & health insurance, medical care package
- Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement
- Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options
- Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room
- Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program
- Possibility to join our social communities and networks
- Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment
bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is eligible for relocation within country
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.