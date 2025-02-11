Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?



Join our Team and advance your career as a



Senior Supply Chain & Logistics Team Leader - GME- Dutch Speaking

The role holder has overall responsibility for leading, supporting and developing the Marine Logistics Coordinator & Order Management team. Incumbent need to ensure that the Marine Logistics Coordinator team can fulfil GME orders in the most efficient way with best-in-class customer service approach. These deliverables must be achieved whilst ensuring adherence to all Code of Conduct, HSSEQ, OMS, Compliance, regulatory and legislative requirements. Incumbent also need to manage strong relationships with 3rd part blenders like TNB etc. and have thorough understanding of their end-to-end processes.

Incumbent is accountable to have a strong relationship with the internal partners and customers agents by delivering excellent operational performance. Ensure strategic projects are driven to improve the overall Customer experience without compromising the compliance framework.

Sr. Supply Chain & Logistics Team Leader - GME is the first customer concern point for all processes handled by the team and to manage complex partners across the chain of O2C process for GME.

In this role You will:

Provide timely information on GME business order/delivery progress and taking proactive and cost-effective steps to mitigate any challenges and ensuring customer requirements are met with the best possible solutions.

Ensure all SOP’s are clearly defined & documented for the team to have better understanding of end-to-end GME processes and the role logistics team need to play in the process.

Ensure that proper Due Diligence is adhered to all RCA’s and official complaints from the customers / collaborators. Recommend and implement findings in the day to day operations as eminent from the RCA findings.

Provide logistics/port restriction information to the Demand Coordinator on a real time basis for updating the Port Service Directory (PSD); Directory of Marine Services (DMS) and local offers.

Ensure that all DRN are uploaded on time in the GME Document hub within 2 working day. Check all data related to DRN is correct (Stock point; mnemonic; pack size; date; quantities, ERP Order No., pre-delivery check list; etc.). Ensure that all the DRN’s are properly signed and stamped by the relevant person in charge on the vessel.

Ensure all tax documentations submitted by the Customers are also uploaded to the GME Document hub and there should be no open orders pending for documents beyond 2 working days from the delivery date.

Work closely with country Logistics Coordinators to call off required logistics services (freight, barge and storage and handling).

Embed a clear understanding of the processes handled by 3rd party blenders like TNB and ensure that ways of working are in sync with business priorities.

Play a key role in the overall Transformation process by ensuring that new ways or working defined in the Orca portal are implemented globally by bp employees and 3rd party vendors.

Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and manage risk with relevant preventive and detective controls.

Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, BP Policies and ISO standards across the Supply chain organisation.

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the team on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals and plan corrective action accordingly.

Organise the team shift patterns to ensure that Global Customer Operations Team get 24/7 support including Out of Office hours support.

What You will need to be successful:

Educated to Degree level or equivalent.

5+ years logistics or supply chain experience

3+ years of proven experience in managing high performing team in complex and demanding environment.

Proficiency in English and Dutch language.

SAP & CRM platforms knowledge

Strong service orientation - demonstrating the ability to set and maintain high standards of customer service, actively looking for ways to enhance customer experience

Excellent teammate encouraging and respecting the contribution of others and volunteering information and ideas

Technical knowledge of International Marine products and GME business service model.

Strong time management and organisation skills, able to prioritise and handle urgent issues and customer concerns.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.