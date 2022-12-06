Senior Supply Coordinator - Lights and Logistics

Job summary

The Senior Supply Coordinator role is a critical position involved in the supply optimization activities of the US refining assets. This role is responsible for daily supply optimization activities related to diluent, butane, propane, and propylene around Whiting; supply liaison with appropriate marketing teams for sulfur and coke rail logistics; tracking, balancing, and market execution of bp’s North American benzene and sulfur credits; primary commercial coordination for NA refinery natural gas procurement; and NGL mid-term supply and business development at both Whiting and Cherry Point.

Role Accountabilities

Act to optimize overall refinery, sales, and trading margins, working capital and pricing exposure to maximize value delivery for bp

Develop and coordinate delivery of annual gasoline blending plans, working closely with asset economists, schedulers, product coordinators, and trading benches to understand incentives, constraints and trade offs to maximize gross margin of winter gasoline blending strategies.

Lead annual reviews of natural gas optimization planning with refineries

Identify and progress strategies in close partnership with broader stakeholder groups to contribute to the achievement of the Net Zero aims, with specific opportunities around the NGL business

Develop and maintain strong working relationships across broader stakeholder group, including BPEC marketers, procurement teams, environmental reporting, and trading benches to execute and identify NGL/diluent/nat gas/credit strategies.

Actively lead within the Whiting commercial interface team leadership team to drive priorities across and facilitate strong relationships,

Participate in face-to-face meetings at Whiting approx. 2-3 days per month, and semi-annual session in Houston and Cherry Point.

Mentor the production planning team to develop robust and sustainable skills across the commercial team, particularly within the NGL Scheduler Challenger role.

Backfill across the team for other Supply Coordinating roles to provide coverage and broaden business acumen

Identify, support, and/or champion opportunities to grow commercial value or address changes in regional and global supply balances. Ensure business development teams are involved and aligned with priorities for projects and initiatives to remove constraints.

Manage working capital to meet business requirements while optimizing cash flow, continue to foster improved communication with finance team, and comply with Group financial guidelines.

Support and lead components of TAR planning and own aspects of execution for feed stock and finished products tactics in support of refinery run plans.

Skills and Experience Desire minimum of 5-years total refining industry or supply experience

Demonstrated understanding of commodity markets, product blending, or other trading/operations activity

Minimum of 3 years of prior experience in refinery planning/scheduling/optimization or supply and trading.

Previous exposure and/or interaction across the Refining/T&S and/or C&P/T&S interface, particularly the operational interface.

Strong communication skills (verbal and written) and ability to coordinate across multiple and diverse teams

Has working knowledge of supply and refinery economics and can constructively instigate supply opportunities to maximize value.

Strong tactical and strategic thinking skills.

Knowledge of geographic footprint and industry players.

