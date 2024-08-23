Senior Supply Coordinator - Projects

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

The Senior Supply Coordinator role is a critical position involved in the supply optimization activities of the US refining assets. This role is responsible for medium- and longer-term supply optimization activities related to Crude, Products and NGLs as well as backfilling vacancies for the Crude, product and NGL supply coordinator roles as needed.

Key Accountabilities

Act to optimize overall refinery, sales, and trading margins, working capital and pricing exposure to maximize value delivery for bp

Develop and maintain strong working relationships across broader stakeholder group which includes finance, MW Strategy team, etc.

Actively lead within the Whiting commercial interface team leadership team to drive priorities across and facilitate strong relationships,

Participate in face to face meetings at Whiting approx. 2-3 days per month.

Mentor the production planning team to develop robust and sustainable skills across the commercial team.

Backfill at least 2 out of 3 other Supply Coordinating roles to provide coverage and broaden business accumen

Identify, support, and/or champion opportunities to grow commercial value or address changes in regional and global supply balances. Ensure business development teams are involved and aligned with priorities for projects and initiatives to remove constraints.

Support and lead components of TAR planning and own aspects of execution for feed stock and finished products tactics in support of refinery run plans.

Education and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree

Minimum of 3 years of prior experience in refinery planning/scheduling/optimization or supply and trading.

Desire minimum of 5-years total refining industry or supply experience

Demonstrated understanding of commodity markets, product blending, or other trading/operations activity

Previous exposure and/or interaction across the Refining/T&S and/or C&P/T&S interface, particularly the operational interface.

Strong communication skills (verbal and written) and ability to coordinate across multiple and diverse teams

Has working knowledge of supply and refinery economics and can constructively instigate supply opportunities to maximise value.

Strong tactical and strategic thinking skills.

Knowledge of geographic footprint and industry players.

Competencies

Refinery process engineering experience and also spent time within a refinery production planning team.

Demonstrated fluency with refinery optimization and option analysis; specifically, incremental economic concepts, economic drives and incentives, and process unit operational and quality constraints

Proven commercial proficiency specifically in refinery and/or supply optimization roles

Operational knowledge and experience with regional logistics (marine, pipelines, rail & terminals) for transport of oil products.

Able to optimize supply sources, logistics and inventory to meet demand and maximize gross margin.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Negotiating, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.