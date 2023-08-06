Senior Supply Coordinator

Relocation may be negotiable for this role

Customers & Products



Supply & Trading Group



The Midwest Product Supply Coordinator is the heart of flow assurance and commercial optimization for gas, diesel, and jet fuel in the Midwest. The region is very complex and contains bp’s flagship refinery and biggest customer base in the US. The markets and operational landscape are constantly changing, and there are abundant optimization opportunities for the commercial-minded person who loves to problem solve to deliver real value quickly and deliver a customer experience that gives the bp brand a competitive edge. This role offers the opportunity to grow commercial skills and to learn how to effectively manage across multiple interfaces to achieve results and is widely considered to be one of the best places to demonstrate and grow commercial skill and leadership.

Role Accountabilities

Lead a cross-functional team of traders, operators, pricing analysts, refinery planners/schedulers, and logistics providers handling over 500,000 barrels per day of fuel.

Develop and deliver the short-term supply plan and lead through significant annual events such as turnaround planning, RVP phasedown, and contango.

Meet the supply reliability, quality and inventory targets set by the business, working closely with the operations team to develop a feasible supply plan, drive performance, and intervene if needed.

Work closely with T&S traders to optimize bp value (regardless of where it sits in the financials) and coordinate and align priorities between C&P and T&S, ensuring a successful balance between commercial value, customer experience, and bp reputation.

Play a key role in steering the Midwest region through the energy transition by providing expertise and input into mid- and long-term plans.

Lead a BCT (business continuity team) deputy incident commander in the event of a crisis or major internal or external disruption.

Responsible for all OneStream activity (transactions between refining/book and book/sales) from forecast through true-up

Skills and Experience

Batchelor’s degree

Demonstrated commercial decision-making and analytical skills, preferably in extracting value from sophisticated supply chains

Understanding of, or ability to learn quickly, bp and industry product flows in the footprint and regional supply/demand balances.

Ability and confidence to work in a fast-paced environment and prioritize multiple tasks.

Able to assimilate and react to large amounts of diverse information quickly and the confidence to make a risk-based decision without all of the data.

Validated ability to build networks and work with diverse teams with varying objectives.

Understanding of energy flows, external markets, refining, or hydrocarbon logistics and prior experience in Refining, Supply, Operations, or similar role is preferred.

Behaviors

Strong focus on performance delivery, passion to play to win to find and unlock commercial value while strongly advocating for bp’s non-financial goals.

Motivated by fast-paced environments and confident to make decisions with incomplete data.

Strong, One Team approach to always make the best decision for bp.

Natural leader of cross functional teams across reporting lines.

Thinks long term and makes suggestions on future investment/deals that support bp's long-term aspirations.

Team advocate that leads effective squads and exemplifies bp's "Who we Are" into their daily ways of working.

Competencies

Through existing experience and growth in the role, the supply coordinator will possess these key commercial competencies:

Trading concepts - Skilful application, understand of deal terms, market structures contango, backwardation), delivery terms, pricing, exposure, etc.

Refining optimization – Skillful application, knowledge of refinery and process units including process units, basic refinery language, economics, and metrics

Supply chain management – Master application, understanding of the refining, transport, and marketing of hydrocarbon fuels and ability to formulate a supply plan based on changing supply, logistics, or demand

Commercial performance management – Skillful application, understanding how commercial value is generated in a Midstream business and trading

Contract management – Skillful application, understanding of how hydrocarbons trade, basic contract terms, and optionality

Competitor, industry, and customer focus – Skillful application, understands bp and competitors’ regional assets, advantages, and flexibility to create and adapt supply plans and how supply performance creates competitive advantage



Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Ancillary cost management, Commercial acumen, Communication, Competitor intelligence, Customer service delivery excellence, Demurrage, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Inventory Management, Listening, Marine assurance, Mentoring, Negotiating, Problem Solving, Shipping/transport, Supply chain management, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading and scheduling operations, Trading Fundamentals, Sentiment and Trends, Trading knowledge, Troubleshooting, Voyage operations



