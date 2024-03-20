This role is eligible for relocation within country

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Supply & Trading Group



Job Description:

About bp

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world.

In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, fueled by world-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The Senior Supply Coordinator – Whiting Crude is the driver of commercial optimization for crude and feedstocks into the refinery gate to marketing terminals. This role has overall day to day accountability for maximizing value for crude and feedstock optimization into the Whiting refinery and maximizing the refining and T&S value generation.

Key Accountabilities

Lead a cross functional team to increase commercial value of crude and feedstock supply decisions and minimizing supply cost to the refinery gate – overall ownership of integrated supply decisions across Refining / Midstream / T&S.

Accountable for developing and delivering the 0-3 month supply plan including coordination of nomination activity Canadian and domestic pipelines to ensure most economic and strategic solutions are implemented.

Within the commercial optimization framework, meet the supply reliability, quality and inventory targets set by the business.

Provide input and participate in the mid-term (0-24 month) planning process, operating tactics and business strategies.

Plan and execute crude and feedstock supply strategies and tactics for significant events, including: refinery turnarounds as well as planned and unplanned maintenance events.

Identify and drive strategic opportunities to better optimize the refinery crude and feedstock supply system.

Hold the interface with T&S traders for overall optimization of the Integrated Books, including: Providing daily, weekly and monthly nominations and balances to traders for purchase/sale decisions. Informing traders of activities and events that may have commercial implications. Aligning commercial activities between C&P and T&S to maximize value for BP (i.e. inventory with price structure, arbitrage). Responsible for all transactions between refining/book and book/sales from forecast through true-up



Education and Experience

Minimum of 3 years of prior experience in refinery planning/scheduling/optimization or supply and trading.

Bachelor’s Degree

A sound and well developed understanding and appreciation of both the business strategies and the C&P optimization agenda.

Strong understanding of BP products and how they flow through the value chains.

Able to successfully prioritize and complete multiple requests in a fast-paced environment

Able to assimilate and react upon large amounts of diverse information quickly and make a decision based upon judgement in ambiguous situations

Proven ability to build networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge.

Strong, proven commercial and analytical skills.

Prior experience in Refining or Marketing Supply is preferred.

Understanding of supply optimization, trading, energy flows and external markets.

Understanding of petroleum refining and production.

Strong tactical and strategic thinking skills.

Has detailed knowledge of BP and competitor economics and can identify new supply opportunities to maximise value.

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Commercial Acumen, Competitor intelligence, Developing and implementing strategy, Influencing, Negotiating, Trade discipline and compliance, Trading knowledge



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.