Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Bp is looking for Senior Supply Financial Analyst who will be providing timely and accurate account reporting for IFRS, statutory reporting, tax (SCT-special consumption tax) reporting, BLG (Bank Letter of Guarantee) refund processes.

You will ensure compliance with local legislation (tax and customs), coordinating requirements with stakeholders and other service providers (customs and tax office, etc.). You will provide timely and accurate Lubricants accounts reporting for IFRS, statutory reporting, tax reporting etc.; responsible for the internal control processes and drive continuous improvement projects for Supply Chain.

Why join to our team?

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

In this role you will (be):

Manage and reporting assigned stages/activities for SCT (Special Consumption tax) Declaration within the scope agreed SLA’s

Responsible for ensuring the maintenance of robust internal & tax controls within the SCT process

Acting as a subject matter expert in SCT (Special Consumption tax) and BLG (Bank Letter of Quarantee) refund processes.

Own and manage processes to ensure compliance with local legislation (tax and customs)

Preparation of Production Certification Report (yearly), Certified Public Accountant calculation and reporting

Customs exit declaration (Vedop) “closing date” control, separation of export registered transactions according to SCT periods and preparation of Vedop-related corrections

Declaration follow-up of Export Registered sales

Inventory analysis reporting , volume & turnover and for stocks Balance Sheet Integration (BSI)

"Goods in Transit" accounting records and tracking of group companies, open ıtems control and freight reporting

Transit purchase and sales reports

Control of receipt entries of customs companies using bank statements and open ıtem control

Import costs general GL control

To prepare the necessary data and reports regarding the TFRS&IFRS Audit

Marine secondary shipping invoicing & balance control, Primary & Secondary reconciliation

Financial reporting month-end close and control activities, organization and timely and accurate processing of financial reporting transactions

Supporting continuous improvement projects, Providing input for digital process improvement and simplification of activities and processes

Rebate accrual reconcilation

Education:

University degree in Economy, Business and Finance

Experience:

Project Management experience, with a core understanding and application of the processes, tools & techniques employed - essential

Ability to work closely with teams at all levels and all functions in the organization - essential

Ability to manage large throughputs of change and workloads, with experience in a methodical approach - desirable

Tracking tools or logs to enable successful delivery as well as report progress to stakeholders - essential

Demonstrated planning and / or performance management ability desirable

The candidate needs to have an eye for details, to ensure every change is accurate and compliant to internal, and external regulatory standards - essential

Experience of tax and customs legislation processes - essential

Skills & Competencies:

Demonstrate continuous improvement mindset – Skilful

Proficiency in MS office programs (excel) -Skilful

Competence in tax and customs legislation -Skilful

Solution driven mindset to seek solutions – Skilful

Project & Relationship Management- Skilful

Attention to details - Skilful

Ability to hold teams accountable to drive our strategic objectives – Basic



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

