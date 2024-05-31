Job summary
Entity:
Finance
Job Family Group:
Finance Group
Job Description:
Bp is looking for Senior Supply Financial Analyst who will be providing timely and accurate account reporting for IFRS, statutory reporting, tax (SCT-special consumption tax) reporting, BLG (Bank Letter of Guarantee) refund processes.
You will ensure compliance with local legislation (tax and customs), coordinating requirements with stakeholders and other service providers (customs and tax office, etc.). You will provide timely and accurate Lubricants accounts reporting for IFRS, statutory reporting, tax reporting etc.; responsible for the internal control processes and drive continuous improvement projects for Supply Chain.
Why join to our team?
We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.
In this role you will (be):
- Manage and reporting assigned stages/activities for SCT (Special Consumption tax) Declaration within the scope agreed SLA’s
- Responsible for ensuring the maintenance of robust internal & tax controls within the SCT process
- Acting as a subject matter expert in SCT (Special Consumption tax) and BLG (Bank Letter of Quarantee) refund processes.
- Own and manage processes to ensure compliance with local legislation (tax and customs)
- Preparation of Production Certification Report (yearly), Certified Public Accountant calculation and reporting
- Customs exit declaration (Vedop) “closing date” control, separation of export registered transactions according to SCT periods and preparation of Vedop-related corrections
- Declaration follow-up of Export Registered sales
- Inventory analysis reporting , volume & turnover and for stocks Balance Sheet Integration (BSI)
- "Goods in Transit" accounting records and tracking of group companies, open ıtems control and freight reporting
- Transit purchase and sales reports
- Control of receipt entries of customs companies using bank statements and open ıtem control
- Import costs general GL control
- To prepare the necessary data and reports regarding the TFRS&IFRS Audit
- Marine secondary shipping invoicing & balance control, Primary & Secondary reconciliation
- Financial reporting month-end close and control activities, organization and timely and accurate processing of financial reporting transactions
- Supporting continuous improvement projects, Providing input for digital process improvement and simplification of activities and processes
- Rebate accrual reconcilation
Education:
University degree in Economy, Business and Finance
Experience:
- Project Management experience, with a core understanding and application of the processes, tools & techniques employed - essential
- Ability to work closely with teams at all levels and all functions in the organization - essential
- Ability to manage large throughputs of change and workloads, with experience in a methodical approach - desirable
- Tracking tools or logs to enable successful delivery as well as report progress to stakeholders - essential
- Demonstrated planning and / or performance management ability desirable
- The candidate needs to have an eye for details, to ensure every change is accurate and compliant to internal, and external regulatory standards - essential
- Experience of tax and customs legislation processes - essential
Skills & Competencies:
- Demonstrate continuous improvement mindset – Skilful
- Proficiency in MS office programs (excel) -Skilful
- Competence in tax and customs legislation -Skilful
- Solution driven mindset to seek solutions – Skilful
- Project & Relationship Management- Skilful
- Attention to details - Skilful
- Ability to hold teams accountable to drive our strategic objectives – Basic
Travel Requirement
No travel is expected with this role
Relocation Assistance:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Remote Type:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.