Senior Surveyor (m/f/d), Offshore Wind, part- or fulltime

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Subsurface Group



At bp, we have only one thing on our minds: the energy of tomorrow. We want to reimagine energy so that we achieve net zero by 2050 at the latest. To achieve this, we are rethinking energy and relying on the expertise and passion of our 66,000 employees worldwide, 4,000 of them in Germany. Every day, with the products and services of our bp, Aral and Castrol brands, they ensure energy and mobility for millions of people - today and in the future.

Become part of the future and support bp in the energy turnaround in the German offshore wind market! With the award to develop two North Sea wind projects with a total capacity of 4 GW, bp enters the German offshore wind market.

Our global offshore wind project pipeline of up to 9.2 GW net, lines up with hydrogen, biofuels as well as electric mobility solutions in our transformation and sets another sign for a climate-neutral future. #netzero2050





How you can help shape the future:

Survey data acquisition and management is a critical aspect of offshore wind farm development. Working alongside geoscience experts, you will have the opportunity to influence and make a significant contribution to our renewables business. We are seeking an experienced and enthusiastic surveyor to join our team at a senior level. The role includes establishing survey execution strategy for projects in all stages of development from bidding to wind farm operations, planning, contraction, execution and assurance of survey data.

Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented:

Responsible for delivery of survey and position services on behalf of the offshore wind business, in accordance with industry and bp group standards.

Understand the current and future demands by working with the regions and central engineering teams

Works with other offshore wind engineering teams and survey and positioning teams in other bp group entities to prioritise work and manage peaks

Identifies synergies, efficiencies and opportunities to contribute to improving project economics.

Participates in global survey and positioning communications to ensure that regional lessons are shared and global learnings are incorporated into regional activities.

Seeks and identifies opportunities to deploy new technologies and innovation in survey and positioning activities through collaboration with external contractors, manufacturers, other bp entities

Communicate survey and positioning successes and improvement opportunities

Identify development opportunities for others and provide support, mentoring and positive challenge to support development of colleagues.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate:

Degree qualified in Surveying Science or Geodesy.

Professional accreditation, such as Chartered or Registered Surveyor.

Regional and central survey and positioning delivery experience or relevant industry experience.

At least 8 years survey and positioning operations and technical experience.

Contractor management including preparing specifications, tender reviews, execution and performance management.

Excellent interpersonal skills both oral and written.

Proven experience of working in multi-disciplinary teams and major projects with minimal technical supervision.

German language at least B2

Experienced within German survey enabling

Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Job sharing and part-time work

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



