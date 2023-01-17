Job summary

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for a senior Sustainability and Quality Assurance Analyst, working as a member of the US technology deployment team as part of our Applied Sciences organization.



The Applied Sciences team operate a range of research teams, laboratories, and technology deployment teams around the globe. Our Chicago, IL location is the hub for our US Advanced Transport Fuels activity which is co-located with several of our fuels business activities including the Mobility & Convenience, Fuel Supply and Midstream, Trading & Shipping, and other related teams.



Job Purpose

The person in this role will be responsible for providing technology, product quality and regulatory expertise, insights, and solutions to our key collaborators including bp Customers & Products, Trading and Shipping, and Production and Operations organizations. This includes our retail sites and terminal partners. This role will also provide regional insights into the global Applied Sciences organization to drive innovation, support pivotal initiatives and to bring technical innovation back into the regional businesses. This activity supports our current fuels product portfolio as well as increasing activities related to new energy vectors including hydrogen, EVs and novel bio-based and renewable components and products.

Sustainability and Quality Assurance Analyst (specific accountabilities)

Develop, implement, and maintain assessment program, quality manual, protocols, and processes.

Collaborate with business and supply to ensure quality programs are effectively performed, monitor implementation where applicable.

Provide technical support for product quality activities including quality assurance assessments and audits, identification and closure of product quality gaps and product quality risk mitigations and investigations related to product quality incidents.

Actively participate in internal quality forums and external technical forums

Provide North American perspective in global low carbon projects to help future proof designs, develop expertise and networking in support of future North American projects.

Develop working knowledge of decarbonization pathways for liquid hydrocarbons (ground transportation fuels), GHG lifecycle analysis (LCA), GHG accounting practices.

Senior Analyst (common accountabilities)

Actively participate and lead in customer engagement to deliver technical training, product launch and differentiation activities

Promote and participate in agile ways of working of the technology deployment team.

Promote and execute capability development, knowledge transfer and technical excellence within the team.

Provide leadership and technical expertise to develop junior members within the team.

Analyze and manipulate detailed data to distil information into key messages using common digital tools.

Independently engage with business collaborators to develop advocacy plans, find opportunities, and support project activity in conventional and low carbon fuels (e.g. review technology requirements, review/interpret specifications, provide trends/insights, etc.)

Conduct activities in a safe and responsible manner and ensure compliance and integrity of local data.



Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Degree in engineering, chemistry, or sustainability is preferred. Relevant education or experience may be acceptable.

Working knowledge of fuel products and fuel distribution supply chain, conventional and emerging fuels regulations, or carbon lifecycle analysis.

Knowledgeable about hydrogen, EV and novel bio-based and renewable components as new energy vectors and knowledge of carbon intensity



Desired Qualifications

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills and experience of working across teams.

Demonstrated collaborative and solution-focused approach to working with subject matter experts.

Proven demonstrated ability to communicate at all levels of the organization from front-line operations to senior leaders.

Strong project management experience



Why Join Us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.