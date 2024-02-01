Job summary

Applied Sciences is the home for bp’s scientists. We are leading scientists and engineers who work in an inclusive and creative environment to innovate across boundaries. We work to drive value up and carbon down in support of bp’s net zero and growth ambition.We lead scientific innovation right through the lifecycle - from research, product development, demonstration, technical scale-up, commercialization and support for users in the real world. Our focus is on developing proprietary technologies, which is already a key differentiator for bp and will be even more important as we move into new areas through the journey to net zero. We also lead scientific collaboration outside bp through our strategic university partnerships, OEM partnerships and other commercial partners - these play an important role in helping us innovate for a net zero world and source the best available solutions to accelerate our work.Key to effective delivery, simplification and data driven decisions is the implementation and management of modern integrated systems and high-quality data across the global scientific community and lifecycle. We are offering a new career development opportunity to join our diverse and inclusive team, based in the global HQ of Applied Sciences, focused on digital innovation to create better products and solutions more efficiently.The opportunity:We are delighted to present this fantastic opportunity for a Senior Systems Analyst to join our business centred digital team who provide systems and data knowledge and support across Applied Sciences and beyond.The Applied Sciences Laboratory Data Systems team is responsible for developing and implementing: integrated, secure, scalable and configurable advanced systems and data driven solutions globally. We are the owners of technology based multi-functional systems, facilitating and standardising ways of working to increase productivity across: project and portfolio management, knowledge management and technology activities. Our understanding of the business allows us to lead development and improvement to our systems, and support to our users, to align processes and functionality to drive efficiency and empower our customers.



Job Description:

Reporting into the Manager, Applied Sciences Laboratory Data Systems, the Senior Systems Analyst will be based at the bp Technology Centre in Pangbourne. This team is responsible for providing systems and data expertise and services in support of research, product development, deployment and operational excellence to underpin bp’s efforts to create innovative scientific solutions to turn bp’s low carbon ambitions into reality.

This role’s main focus relates to the Global Laboratory Information Management System (GLIMS). GLIMS enables Applied Sciences analytical labs to:

Consistently manage throughput of samples and testing in a thoughtful, digital way

Capture test data in a consistent, structured way to enable big data analytics

Standardise equipment management across Applied Sciences

When fully rolled out (target 2025), GLIMS will be active at 9 global locations, underpinning innovation activities across all low carbon processes, lubrication and electrification. GLIMS works with several other Applied Sciences / bp systems and there is huge opportunity to roll out the system even further into bp production sites.

Accountabilities will include:

Plan, prioritize and implement meaningful aspects of change projects, acting as a product owner, delivering through others and to time, cost and quality, handling risks.

Applied Sciences lead on the delivery of functional requirements and lab system implementations.

Actively analyse and document business and functional requirements to contribute to the resolution of technical, process, and business issues.

Manages partner groups, to understand customer needs, ways of working and user requests to own and prioritise product backlog. Seeking direction and support from key partners.

Evaluate, communicate, and coordinate the functional and technical impacts of configuration and other decisions to collaborator groups.

Develop a deep understanding of the system functionality and Global Analysis Library (GAL), how each works with another and how different labs utilise them, and how other integrated systems are affected.

Custodian of the GAL ensuring integrity of analytical data across the AS ecosystem.

Lead business tester of all new functionality and fixes.

Point of contact to train and support users

Be a link between business and digital organizations, combining in-depth understanding of both areas to provide solutions to critical problems and open up opportunities.

What do we want to see from you!

You will be qualified to a Bachelor's (or higher) degree level or equivalent experience in a scientific subject area.

Demonstrated ability where you will have a record of delivering change projects, process improvements or products via digital solutions related to that field.

Demonstrated ability to accurately collect information to understand and assess the customers’ needs and situation. Culminating in a fix or solution utilising understanding of business value related to features and functions.

Understanding of analytical lab operations and testing standards.

Demonstrated ability to effectively manage conflicting needs of partners.

Demonstrated excellent oral and written communication with groups across different global locations and business and digital disciplines.

Desirable: Experience as Product Owner or similar role in product management of laboratory information systems

Desirable: Hands-on experience managing all stages of the product life cycle

Desirable: Proficiency with Azure DevOps

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

