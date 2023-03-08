Senior TAR Advisor

Job summary

Role Synopsis

We are looking for Turnaround preparation and execution expert who will support BP’s requirement for safe and reliable operations. Provide assurance by delivering an independent assessment of TAR and Outage compliance to process and more importantly readiness for execution. Identify and support event optimization opportunities in terms of scope solution development, planning and scheduling processes. Through application of best practices and coaching, assist regional teams in terms of maintaining performance and competency in the areas of work identification, planning, scheduling, execution, quality and certification



Location of the role can be Sunbury/Aberdeen or Baku.

Role accountabilities:

Provides assurance of conformance with OMS procedures, ensuring the adoption of TAR and execution tools, standards and processes in regions

Delivers “best practice” ways of working through direct influence and coaching to regional teams

Supports region readiness reviews identifying risks and optimisation opportunities

Leads specific execution CI activity through Communities of Practice and/or external networks

Leads the evaluation and implementation of new or emerging Tools and Processes.

Ensures that lessons learned are routinely and systematically captured, codified and disseminated to other regions and sites

Provides SME support to the Regions for planning, execution and management of TARs, Major Outages, Execution and Maintenance Campaigns

Helps with development and implementation of Improvement Plans

Leads their squad and develops and facilitates focused training sessions, materials

Leads improvement interventions when required

Develops, maintains and co-ordinates standard training packages for procedures and guides

Senior advisors would be required to act as Subject Matter Experts (SME’s) for TAR tools, based on personal experience (E.g. Primavera, Pims, Roser, etc.)

Experience Required:

Proven skills in networking across regions, cultures and disciplines

Ability to facilitate and challenge perceived boundaries across disciplines

Demonstrated ability to identify and deliver work process improvement opportunities

Senior leader with the ability to lead multi-disciplined and diverse teams towards a common goal

Experience in delivering Turnarounds and Maintenance in both production and refining assets

Excellent communications skills across multiple disciplines and management levels

Desired

Experience in TAR leadership role - leading and delivering Turnaround or Maintenance improvement initiatives

Expert knowledge of industry TAR processes

Track record in integrating business planning into activity sets

About bp:

EssentialAt bp, we provide phenomenal environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others! Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation. Reinvent your career as you help our business to meet the challenges of the future.Apply now!