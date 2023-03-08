Senior TAR Advisor

Role Synopsis
We are looking for Turnaround preparation and execution expert who will support BP’s requirement for safe and reliable operations. Provide assurance by delivering an independent assessment of TAR and Outage compliance to process and more importantly readiness for execution. Identify and support event optimization opportunities in terms of scope solution development, planning and scheduling processes. Through application of best practices and coaching, assist regional teams in terms of maintaining performance and competency in the areas of work identification, planning, scheduling, execution, quality and certification
Location of the role can be Sunbury/Aberdeen or Baku.
Role accountabilities: