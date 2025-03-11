Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, bpx

Job summary

Production & Operations



HR Group



Senior Talent Acquisition Partner

At bpx energy, we’re redefining what it means to be a modern energy company. We are focused on high-performance, operational excellence, and delivering value—all while fostering an environment that encourages innovation, integrity, and continuous improvement. We operate with urgency, and our talent acquisition team plays a critical role in ensuring we have the best people to fuel our success.

The Role

We are seeking a driven Senior Talent Acquisition Partner who thrives in a fast-paced, high-impact environment. This individual will be responsible for driving full-cycle recruiting across all business groups, including Production, Midstream, Development, and Corporate functions. Success in this role requires exceptional stakeholder management, the ability to execute efficiently, and a relentless drive to deliver top talent in both professional and field-based roles.

This is a high-visibility, high-impact role where you'll work closely with business leaders, hiring managers, and HR partners to develop and execute strategic hiring initiatives that align with bpx’s growth and operational goals.

Key Responsibilities:

Drive the full-cycle recruiting process from intake to offer acceptance, ensuring an outstanding candidate and hiring manager experience.

Develop trusted partnerships with hiring managers and business leaders, acting as a strategic advisor on talent needs, market trends, and hiring strategies.

Effectively manage a diverse requisition load, balancing professional and field-based hiring across multiple business units.

Proactively source, engage, and pipeline top talent through direct sourcing, networking, referrals, and market research.

Implement creative recruiting strategies to attract both active and passive candidates, leveraging tools such as LinkedIn, industry events, and targeted outreach.

Utilize data and recruiting analytics to track progress, identify bottlenecks, and continuously improve hiring efficiency.

Act as a brand ambassador, ensuring bpx energy is recognized as an employer of choice in the oil & gas industry.

Ensure all recruiting efforts align with business priorities, workforce planning, and compliance requirements.

Drive continuous improvement in recruiting processes, ensuring a high-performance and results-driven approach to talent acquisition.

What We’re Looking For:

A Hustler's Mentality – You get after it—you know how to find talent, engage them, and close the deal. You're resilient, resourceful, and relentless in your pursuit of the best candidates.

Proven Full-Cycle Recruiting Experience – At least 5+ years of experience successfully hiring in a high-demand industry.

Field & Corporate Hiring Expertise – Comfortable managing both professional and blue-collar recruiting (e.g., field operators, automation techs, engineers, corporate professionals).

Exceptional Stakeholder Management – You can navigate complex business dynamics, influence hiring decisions, and build credibility at all levels of the organization.

Autonomy & Execution – You take ownership, move fast, and thrive in an environment that values speed and results.

Strong Sourcing & Pipeline-Building Skills – You don't just post and pray—you hunt for talent, engage passive candidates, and build robust talent pipelines.

Data-Driven Approach – You leverage recruiting metrics and insights to drive improvements and communicate impact.

Relationship-Driven Yet Results-Oriented – You balance partnership and execution, ensuring hiring goals are met while maintaining strong relationships.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience in oil & gas, energy, manufacturing, or other industrial sectors.

Proficiency with Workday Recruiting or other ATS platforms.

A strong network within the energy sector.

Prior experience managing high-volume field hiring in demanding, time-sensitive environments.

Why Join Us?

At bpx energy, we don’t just hire people—we hire impact players. If you’re looking for a role where you can own your work, deliver real results, and be a valued partner in shaping the future of energy, this is the place for you.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



