Senior Talent Acquisition Partner, bpx

Entity:Production & Operations
HR Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
Senior Talent Acquisition Partner
At bpx energy, we’re redefining what it means to be a modern energy company. We are focused on high-performance, operational excellence, and delivering value—all while fostering an environment that encourages innovation, integrity, and continuous improvement. We operate with urgency, and our talent acquisition team plays a critical role in ensuring we have the best people to fuel our success.
The Role
We are seeking a driven Senior Talent Acquisition Partner who thrives in a fast-paced, high-impact environment. This individual will be responsible for driving full-cycle recruiting across all business groups, including Production, Midstream, Development, and Corporate functions. Success in this role requires exceptional stakeholder management, the ability to execute efficiently, and a relentless drive to deliver top talent in both professional and field-based roles.
This is a high-visibility, high-impact role where you'll work closely with business leaders, hiring managers, and HR partners to develop and execute strategic hiring initiatives that align with bpx’s growth and operational goals.
Key Responsibilities:
What We’re Looking For:
Preferred Qualifications:
Why Join Us?
At bpx energy, we don’t just hire people—we hire impact players. If you’re looking for a role where you can own your work, deliver real results, and be a valued partner in shaping the future of energy, this is the place for you.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.