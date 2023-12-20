Senior Talent Sourcing Specialist (12 month FTC)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Negligible travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

People & Culture



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Summary:

A 12 month fixed term contract responsible for supporting resourcing through leading the end-to-end recruitment cycle and sourcing process from concept to on boarding for a range of subject areas, using sound capabilities in this space to identify, attract and engage diverse talents into the organisation to help ensure BP has the people it needs to deliver its goals.



Job Description:

Working closely with your colleagues in the talent sourcing team, you will design and deliver attraction strategies and campaigns locally and globally. You will be creative, yet data driven, capable of leading and analysing recruitment projects putting candidate experience front and centre of everything you do.

Partner with recruiters & other internal customers like our Market Intelligence and Talent Attraction teams to create and implementdiversity sourcing strategies for senior level or niche positions.

Collaborate with hiring managers and recruiters to understand their needs and provide insights on external candidate market trends and standard processes.

Proactively source passive and active candidates through various channels such as job boards, social media, professional networking sites, career events, and employee referrals.

Use practical and creative ways to find the best diverse talent quickly.

Develop in partnership with our Talent Attraction team, strong candidate outreach communications.

Maintain consistent communication with recruiters, hiring managers, HR and other partners on the status of active sourcing projects by reporting out of ourdatabase.

Ensure good data quality and use of our passive candidate database.

Screen and evaluate candidates resumes to identify the best-fit candidates for each position.

Conduct initial phone/video Zoom screens to assess candidate qualifications and interest in the position.

Act as candidates main point of contact until formal interviews, and continue to maintain touch points.

Build and maintain networks of peoplefor future openings.

Provide an exceptional candidate experience throughout the sourcing process.

What will you need to be successful Knowledge, skills and experience

Experience in corporate sourcing or recruitment, and some experience within agency recruiting, desirable.

Fluency in German language both verbal and written is critical in delivering in this role

One team mind-set - demonstrates an understanding of the value and ability to develop, high quality, trust-based working relationships

Experience working on senior level searches.

Solid knowledge of diverse sourcing strategies and techniques, including passive candidate sourcing.

Experience with Applicant Tracking Systems and sourcing tools.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, global team-oriented environment.

Ability to prioritize and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

How we will help you

We will provide you the support and flexibility to do your best work and have fun doing it. In talent attraction we will provide a working environment where you feel comfortable to share your opinions and experiment with new ideas. To help us thrive, we need diversity and inclusion. We will provide a space where you are valued and play your part in building the success of bp.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.