Senior Talent Sourcing Specialist (Contract position)

At bp, we’re re-imagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Ensuring we attract, employ and retain top talent is a critical part of our agenda. We're looking for a Sr. Talent Sourcing Specialist to focus on creating a positive candidate experience, while identifying and attracting quality diverse candidates to help us reach our ambition.

People & Culture



HR Group



Note: This is a 12-months contract position.

Partner with recruiters & other internal stakeholders like our Market Intelligence and Talent Attraction teams to develop and execute diversity sourcing strategies for senior level or niche positions.

Collaborate with hiring managers and recruiters to understand their needs and provide insights on external candidate market trends and best practices.

Proactively source passive and active diverse candidates through various channels such as job boards, social media, professional networking sites, career events, and employee referrals. *Use practical and creative ways to find the best diverse talent quickly.

Develop in partnership with our Talent Attraction team, strong candidate outreach communications.

Maintain consistent communication with recruiters, hiring managers, HR and other stakeholders on the status of active sourcing projects by reporting out of our passive candidate database.

Ensure good data quality and use of our passive candidate database.

Screen and evaluate candidates resumes to identify the best-fit candidates for each position.

Conduct initial phone/video Zoom screens to assess candidate qualifications and interest in the position.

Act as candidates main point of contact until formal interviews, and continue to maintain touch points.

Build and maintain networks of qualified candidates for future openings.

Provide an exceptional candidate experience throughout the sourcing process.

Stay aligned to industry trends and best practices in sourcing and recruitment.

Bachelor's degree.

4+ years of experience in corporate sourcing or recruitment, and some experience within agency recruiting, desirable.

Experience with senior stakeholder management and working on senior level searches.

Strong knowledge of diverse sourcing strategies and techniques, including passive candidate sourcing.

Experience with Applicant Tracking Systems and sourcing tools.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, global team-oriented environment.

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks simultaneously.

Proven ability to work independently and proactively solve problems.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Candidate Sourcing, Continuous improvement, Data Analysis, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Experience, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Recruitment Resourcing, Recruitment Strategy, Stakeholder Engagement, Talent Management, Talent Matching, Talent Sourcing, Talent Strategy, Workday



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.