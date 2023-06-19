Senior Talent Sourcing Specialist (Contract position)

At bp, we’re re-imagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Ensuring we attract, employ and retain top talent is a critical part of our agenda. We're looking for a Sr. Talent Sourcing Specialist to focus on creating a positive candidate experience, while identifying and attracting quality diverse candidates to help us reach our ambition.
Entity:People & Culture
HR Group
Job Family Group:
At bp, we’re re-imagining energy for people and our planet. We have a bold ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner. Ensuring we attract, employ and retain top talent is a critical part of our agenda. We're looking for a Sr. Talent Sourcing Specialist to focus on creating a positive candidate experience, while identifying and attracting quality diverse candidates to help us reach our ambition.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Note: This is a 12-months contract position.
Key Accountabilities
Essential Education & Experience
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Candidate Sourcing, Continuous improvement, Data Analysis, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Experience, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Recruitment Resourcing, Recruitment Strategy, Stakeholder Engagement, Talent Management, Talent Matching, Talent Sourcing, Talent Strategy, Workday
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.