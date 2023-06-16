Senior Talent Sourcing Specialist

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

About us At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

People & Culture



HR Group



Role Synopsis Ensuring we attract, employ and retain top talent is a critical part of our agenda. We're looking for a Sr. Talent Sourcing Specialist to focus on creating a positive candidate experience, while identifying and attracting quality diverse talent to help us reach our ambition. This is a Temporary role that will last approximately a year Key Accountabilities Partner with recruiters & other internal customers like our Market Intelligence and Talent Attraction teams to create and implement diversity sourcing strategies for senior level or niche positions.

Collaborate with hiring managers and recruiters to understand their needs and provide insights on external candidate market trends and standard processes.

Proactively source passive and active diverse candidates through various channels such as job boards, social media, professional networking sites, career events, and employee referrals.

Use practical and creative ways to find the best diverse talent quickly.

Develop in partnership with our Talent Attraction team, strong candidate outreach communications.

Maintain consistent communication with recruiters, hiring managers, HRBPs and other customers on the status of active sourcing projects by reporting out of our passive candidate database.

Ensure good data quality and use of our passive candidate database.

Screen and evaluate candidates resumes to identify the best-fit for each position.

Conduct initial phone/video Zoom screens to assess candidate qualifications and interest in the position.

Act as candidates’ main point of contact until formal interviews, and continue to maintain touch points.

Build and maintain networks of qualified people for future openings.

Provide an exceptional candidate experience throughout the sourcing process.

Stay aligned to industry trends and standard methodologies in sourcing and recruitment. Crucial Education and Experience Bachelor's degree.

4+ years of experience in corporate sourcing or recruitment, and some experience within agency recruiting, desirable.

Experience with senior collaborator management and working on senior level searches.

Solid knowledge of diverse sourcing strategies and techniques, including passive candidate sourcing.

Experience with Applicant Tracking Systems and sourcing tools.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, global team-oriented environment.

Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks simultaneously.

Ability to work independently and proactively solve problems. This is a Temporary role that will last approximately a year Considering Joining our team? At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



