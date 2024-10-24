Senior Talent Sourcing Specialist

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

HR Group



bp is passionate about ensuring we can find the right talent for our roles. Our operations as an integrated energy company are global in 61 countries, housing circa 87,000 employees. Diversity and inclusion are at the heart of our culture, crafting amazing opportunities for talent to develop and thrive.

As we continue to transition, we are passionate about continuing to find the best individuals as our company evolves. Our in-house global Talent Sourcing team is integral part of our Talent Acquisition function. This team works to identify, attract, engage and pipeline the top talent for our roles.

This team is at the forefront of helping bp deliver to its business commitments, in finding the talent for roles across our business, including engineering, customer and products, technology and oil and gas.

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of bp ?

We are looking for Talent Sourcing Specialists to join our Sourcing team, based in Pune, India. If you are looking for a role which allows you to use your sourcing expertise on a global and local level, liaising with our Talent team and our business entities then this could be for you. You will collaborate with our business and our recruiters to ensure you can find the right people, you will be the first interaction for potential candidates, working to engage and attract them to consider job opportunities at bp.

You will work to solution ambitious requests, but above all your expertise and passion will show in your delivery. This role contributes to the organisation, which prioritises people and talent at its heart.

Partnering with the Talent Acquisition team, including our recruiters, our Market Intelligence and Talent Attraction teams to develop and implement diversity sourcing strategies for senior level or specialised positions.

Collaborating with hiring managers and recruiters to understand their needs for the role and providing insights on external candidate market trends and standard processes.

Proactively source passive and active a diverse pool of candidates through various channels such as job boards, social media, professional networking sites, career events, and employee referrals.

Use practical and creative ways to find the best diverse talent quickly.

Develop in partnership with our Talent Attraction team to help enable strong candidate outreach communications and engagement.

Maintain consistent communication with recruiters, hiring managers, HR and other stakeholders on the status of active sourcing projects by reporting out of our passive candidate database.

Ensure good data quality and use of our passive candidate database.

Screen and evaluate candidates resumes to identify the best-fit candidates for each position.

Conduct initial phone/video screens to assess candidate qualifications and interest in the position.

Act as a main point of contact for candidates and seamlessly pass to recruiters so they can then support formal interviews and continue to maintain touch points.

Build and maintain networks of people for future openings.

Provide an outstanding candidate experience throughout the sourcing process.

Stay aligned to industry trends and standard methodologies in sourcing and recruitment.

Bachelor's degree or qualification through experience

Extensive experience of 12 plus years in corporate sourcing or recruitment, and some experience within agency recruiting, desirable.

Experience with senior stakeholder management and working on senior level searches.

Solid knowledge of diverse sourcing strategies and techniques, including passive candidate sourcing.

Experience with Applicant Tracking Systems and sourcing tools such as Linkedin Recruiter and Naukri.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, global team-oriented environment

Ability to prioritize and manage multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to work independently and proactively solve problems.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is eligible for relocation within country



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Authenticity, Communication, Continuous improvement, Creating and measuring impact, Creativity and Innovation, Culture and behaviour change, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Diversity, equity and inclusion, Employee Engagement, Employee Experience, Ethical judgement, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Leadership Assessment, Leading transformation, Listening, Methods and tools, Offer Management, Programme management, Regional perspective, Resource and budget planning, Stakeholder Engagement {+ 4 more}

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.