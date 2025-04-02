Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

People, Culture & Communications



Job Family Group:

HR Group



Job Description:

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

It's an exciting time to join bp. Meeting the energy challenge requires many different approaches and solutions. And as part of Finance Business & Technology (FBT), you’ll be fully connected into the world of bp. You’ll play an increasingly important part within a network of like-minded colleagues partnering on strategic projects that stretch across the globe. And it starts with you. There’s a world of opportunities to build new skills, challenge yourself and grow a long-term career at bp. And no matter where you work, your role will have meaning, purpose and impact. So if you want to be part of a caring, supportive environment where you can realize your full potential, we’re with you.

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Digital Solutions Team and advance your career as a



Senior Talent Sourcing Specialist

Our in-house global Talent Sourcing team is integral part of our Talent Acquisition function. This team works to identify, attract, engage and pipeline the top talent for our roles. This team is at the forefront of helping bp deliver to its business commitments, in finding the talent for roles across our business, including engineering, customer and products, technology and oil and gas.

In this role You will:

Partner with the Talent Acquisition team, including our recruiters, our Market Intelligence and Talent Attraction teams to build and implement diverse sourcing strategies for senior level or niche positions

Collaborate with hiring managers and recruiters to understand their needs for the role and provide insights on external candidate market trends and practices

Proactively source passive and active, a diverse pool of candidates through various channels such as job boards, social media, professional networking sites, career events, and employee referrals

Use practical and creative ways to find the best talent as quickly as possible

Develop in partnership with our Talent Attraction team to help enable strong candidate outreach communications and engagement

Maintain consistent communication with recruiters, hiring managers, HR and other collaborators on the status of active sourcing projects by reporting out of our candidate database

Ensure good data quality and use of our passive candidate database

Screen and evaluate candidates resumes to identify the best-fit candidates for each position

Conduct initial phone/video screens to assess candidate qualifications and curiosity about the position

Act as a main point of contact for candidates and seamlessly pass to recruiters, so they can then support formal interviews and continue to maintain touch points

Build and maintain networks of qualified professionals for future openings

Provide an outstanding candidate experience throughout the sourcing process

What You will need to be successful:

Extensive experience in corporate sourcing

Some experience within agency sourcing/recruiting is good-to-have

Experience with senior stakeholder management and working on senior level searches

Solid knowledge of diverse sourcing strategies and techniques, including passive candidate sourcing

Knowledge of Boolean and the most effective sourcing tools (Google X-Ray, LinkedIn Recruiter, etc.)

Experience with Applicant Tracking Systems

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work effectively in a fast-paced, global team-oriented environment

Ability to prioritize and manage several tasks simultaneously

Track record of working independently and proactively solve problems

Proficiency in English language

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Relocation may be negotiable for this role



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.