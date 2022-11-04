Job summary

Grade F Responsible for leading a team of tax professionals in providing either compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism) and resolving highly complex issues, to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.

Senior Tax Manager, Tax Reporting (UK and C&P/T&S)

Location Sunbury UK - 3 days, home working 2 Days



Role Synopsis

This is an exciting opportunity to join a high-performing team of accounting, tax and control specialists who are responsible for analysing, assuring, and explaining bp’s externally reported tax numbers.

Working as part of bp’s tax reporting team, the Tax Reporting Senior Manager (UK and C&P/T&S) will work closely with others across the finance enabler to advise, assure and explain the tax reporting implications of the group’s activities. Core activities will include assurance over our externally reported income tax numbers, effective tax rate and cash tax forecasting, supporting others to consider the tax reporting implications of proposed transactions, and being the primary point of contact for the UK and the customer and products (C&P) and trading a shipping (T&S) teams for all tax reporting matters.



Key Accountabilities

Primary lead for the UK and main interface with the T&S and C&P segment teams in all tax accounting matters;

Oversight and review of UK tax numbers prepared by other members of the team as part of the quarter close;

Assurance over quarterly actuals, eight quarter group financial outlook (GFO) forecasts, and long term plan for the UK and C&P segments as well as for specific countries (primarily countries with downstream activities but allocations may change to allow flexibility within the team), ensuring tax transactions and tax provisions are recorded and reported with integrity, transparency and in a timely manner in compliance with IFRS requirements;

Lead on quarterly due diligence for the UK and T&S/C&P including tax risk exposures;

Maintenance of a robust control framework for applicable countries, embedding ownership of effective internal controls including balance sheet assurance and control gap remediation;

Review of tax accounting language in tax assurance notes (TANs) and structure and financing notes (SFNs) for applicable countries;

Advocacy and support for ongoing tax reporting transformation and simplification efforts.

Financial accounting experience, especially with regards to the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) framework;

Strong understanding of general principles of UK corporate taxation;

An understanding of internal systems of control and how this applies to tax;

Strong communication and influencing skills;

Ability to support effective teamwork and relationship building and provide coaching, coupled with the ability to build and maintain networks within and outside tax;

Proven track record of being able to learn and grow in role;

Proven ability to manage and lead the effective delivery of multiple work streams, working autonomously or with limited guidance to meet deadlines;

Fluency in business English.

Degree qualified or equivalent experience/education.

Recognised tax and/or accounting qualification.

Experience with both financial statement reporting of taxes, tax provisions and general accounting.

Familiarity with UK North Sea oil and gas taxation.

In depth knowledge of Accounting for Income Taxes (IAS 12).

In depth knowledge of accounting for Contingencies and Risk Provisions (IAS 37).

Experience of extracting data from underlying accounting systems.

Internal control and/or external audit experience.

