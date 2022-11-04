Grade F Responsible for leading a team of tax professionals in providing either compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism) and resolving highly complex issues, to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.
Senior Tax Manager, Tax Reporting (UK and C&P/T&S)
Location Sunbury UK - 3 days, home working 2 Days
Role Synopsis
This is an exciting opportunity to join a high-performing team of accounting, tax and control specialists who are responsible for analysing, assuring, and explaining bp’s externally reported tax numbers.
Working as part of bp’s tax reporting team, the Tax Reporting Senior Manager (UK and C&P/T&S) will work closely with others across the finance enabler to advise, assure and explain the tax reporting implications of the group’s activities. Core activities will include assurance over our externally reported income tax numbers, effective tax rate and cash tax forecasting, supporting others to consider the tax reporting implications of proposed transactions, and being the primary point of contact for the UK and the customer and products (C&P) and trading a shipping (T&S) teams for all tax reporting matters.
Key Accountabilities