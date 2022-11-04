Grade F Responsible for demonstrating comprehensive tax expertise and technical guidance, whilst providing compliance services, tax reporting services or domestic and multi-jurisdictional tax advice (dependent on specialism) and solving highly complex issues, to help optimise BP's tax position and effectively manage any potential tax risks.
Senior Tax Manager, Tax Reporting (OPO & G&LC)
Location: UK Sunbury 3 days – Homeworking 2 days
Role Synopsis
This is an exciting opportunity to join a high-performing team of accounting, tax and control specialists who are responsible for analysing, assuring, and explaining bp’s externally reported tax numbers.
Working as part of bp’s tax reporting team, the Tax Reporting Senior Manager (OPO & G&LC) will work closely with others across the finance enabler to advise, assure and explain the tax reporting implications of the group’s activities. Core activities will include assurance over our externally reported income tax numbers, effective tax rate and cash tax forecasting, supporting others to consider the tax reporting implications of proposed transactions, and being the primary point of contact with the oil production and operations (OPO) and gas and low carbon energy (G&LC) segment team for all tax reporting matters.
Reporting line
This role reports into the VP tax reporting.
Key Accountabilities