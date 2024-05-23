Senior Team Lead - Customer Service Representative

This role is eligible for relocation within country

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

Lead the team to ensure safe and silent run for the team's processes. Ensure the activity is being carried out in a well-controlled, timely, and accurate manner and in line with the expectations of our customers.

Handle deadlines and ensure that all activities that directly affect internal or external customer relationships or the outputs of the operational teams are of the highest quality.

Understanding the relevant procedures and processes for the relevant businesses, as well as the internal processes

Carry out regular one to ones with all direct reports to discuss performance and to develop and implement career path plans.

Conduct half yearly and annual appraisals with direct reports.

Coordinate monthly team meetings with direct reports.

Proactively develop the skills, proficiencies, knowledge of Customer Service team members

Develop an environment that supports continuous improvements & promotes growth mindset.

Provide first level customer concern for any issues raised by the team.

Develop, achieve, supervise Key Performance Indicators aligned to the Service Level Agreements

Work closely with other team leaders within the business and GBS to ensure that overall operational objectives are met, ideas shared, lessons learnt.

Serve as single point of accountability for any projects or change requests from the business or enabling teams and handle and assess risks and impacts to the processes as well as resourcing.

Develop, maintain a sound working relationships with key stakeholders, customers, external providers.

Develop and control processes and procedures to the company standards.

Serve as a cross functional liaison to share standard methodologies across the GBS and other areas of our business.

Deliver quality and efficient accounting and control to our customers by using technology, standard methodologies, and identifying and implementing continuous improvement opportunities with data-driven measurement to strengthen trust and confidence in personal delivery and the overall delivery of the GBS agenda.

Carry out people management responsibilities in accordance with the organization's policies and applicable laws, including planning, assigning and directing work; appraising performance; rewarding and focusing employees; addressing complaints and resolving problems.

Provide support as vital to ensure all team members are aligned with health & safety policies and procedures

Graduate degree

Overall, 13-15 years or more of experience in the Customer Service industry

Minimum of 8-10 years of work experience in people management in Customer Service

Experience in handling end-to-end customer operations is a must.

Confirmed experience in mentor and lead in impactful teams.

Effective communicator verbally and in writing

Strategic orientation and global awareness

General leadership and decision-making skills

Demonstrated experience leading & handling change

Must demonstrate a strong understanding of customers’ needs / behaviors.

Ability to establish effective links.

Cross-functional mind-set

People management and development experience

Strong background and knowledge with identifying/completion on continuous improvement opportunities.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:



