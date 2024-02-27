Senior Team Lead, Group Recharges

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

This role will be reporting into the GBS Group recharges manager, and will act as the finance owner of various recharge related activities.

Key Accountabilities:

Taking full ownership of the assigned Recharge cycle(s) in the P&O segment based on the BP Group Best practice model (BPP), including business review of recharge cycle upon completion with senior stakeholders.

Manage a team of 3 staffs to support P&O recharge allocation and cycles.

Lead/support special recharge projects as assigned by the Group Recharges Manager to project outcomes and efficiency implications.

Driving the digitalization transformation in recharge process, tool, dashboard and reporting.

Undertake the recharge calculations for the assigned group recharge portfolio using Recharge tool.

Drive the group invoicing & billing process (Direct & indirect) and related reconciliation.

Provide support and challenge the process including reconciliation of cost pool, understanding of the pool of costs and whether charges proposed make sense.

Fully understand on the Group Accounting Policies, Intercompany & recharge policy to ensure Legal, Statutory and Tax compliance.

Drive standardization, transformation and digitization of the recharge process and own these initiatives for the in-scope recharge processes.

Ensure external advisors (e.g. Big 4 certifications) and local audits’ queries are answered in a professional manner.

Ensure compliance to control and User Developed Application (UDA).

Liaise with group tax and auditors internally and externally

Gain in-depth business understanding of their respective scope; build and maintain effective relationship with their stakeholders, including but not limited to Statutory, Finance and Tax teams and external auditors

Ensure liaison with Transfer Pricing Tax representatives on agreed principles.

Provide support to tax, internal, statutory and other audits; ensure that recharge program is documented and implemented according to the requirements set by Statutory, and Tax policies.

Supports and suggests CI initiatives, ensuring the planning process continues to evolve to assist the delivery of the strategic and financial performance aspirations. Assists in the embedding of ways of working and effective integration with GBS to ensure reports are produced consistently and accurately.

Key Requirements:

Degree in finance and accounting, preferably with a relevant accounting professional qualification with strong proven analytical and system thinking skills and financial knowledge.

Strong understanding in the Group Accounting Policies and relevant Group & the Finance Standards & Practices

Experienced in project leadership and management.

Highly proficient with Excel, Power BI and other Office 365 tools. Prior experience with SAP system.

8-10 years of experience on Finance & accounting field, preferably on transfer pricing and controlling. Familiar with CI methodology.

Detailed knowledge of the head office/central costs activity set, and preferably recharge activities.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

