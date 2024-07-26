Job summary

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Join our Szeged Aviation Team and advance your career as a



Senior Team Leader

The role exists to run and supervise a Team of Customer Excellence SMEs, suspense supervising SMEs, Dispute Management Analysts, Lead and Project Support personnel in GBS Global Aviation Customer Service.

The role holder leads a team with the sole focus on providing Customer services support to the Aviation Business covering activities across Card Order Management, projects, dispute management, suspense account handling and monitoring and basic invoicing/billing in relation to Customer Excellence tasks within the business.

In this role You will:

Supervise and review day-to-day operations in accordance with service level agreements, management goals and processes.

Ensure that the day-to-day project related operational tasks are driven, included the proactive monitoring of suspense accounts. Secure process delivery, make sure it happens in time and meets Customer expectations and it is consistent with set process performance indicators, applicable service level agreements and the Customer service functions core values.

Leverage deep understanding of specific Regional, Global and Strategic Accounts, processes / systems and act as a partner concern point of contact for any verbal or written form of enquiries from external Customers and consumers and internal Customers from the bp Business and third parties.

Provide relevant support and collaborate with internal partners and customers as required to resolve critical issues and queries, handle the operational relationship with Aviation Business functions.

Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, bp Policies, ISO and IATF standards across the air bp business. Leverages quality management tools for root cause analysis. Ensure the Team is skilled and demonstrates quality management attitude.

Lead and/or support external/internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations.

Ensure relevant input is provided into the project planning and other business tasks cycle on a European level.

Takes end-to-end ownership of the business throughout the Order-To-Cash cycle, is accountable for delivering Customer excellence. Ensures process delivery execution, meeting all Customer specific requirements; achieving high level of Customer satisfaction; meeting targets.

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the Team on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals and plan corrective action accordingly.

Plan, develop and supervise implementation of quality and process improvement by using technology, continuous improvement initiatives, best-practices and data-driven management. Track progress and suggest recommendations for improvement as required.

Analyses business wide management and performance reports, identifies inter-linkages, examines potential issues and assists in finding opportunities and making recommendations for the business.

Drive cross functional collaboration and identify, resolve and develop solutions for complex, escalated and systemic operational problems to ensure consistent and high quality Customer Service and project delivery at all times.

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct performance appraisals, reward and discipline employees.

Coach Team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation, support long term career development of key talents.



Provide opportunities for learning and self-development to build capability of the Team and ensure competency in performing Tower activities.

Identify training opportunities focused on building capability of the Team.

Perform FTE sizing, plan and assign work to Team members, monitor adherence to workforce schedules and highlight gaps.



Flag significant demand variations to help ensure the development of a flexible resource allocation strategy.

What You will need to be successful:

Fluency in English

Educated to Degree level or equivalent.

3-5 years operational experience in Sales and Customer management

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a people leadership role ideally in a B2B/SSC environment

Experience of working with a diverse Team across different geographies

Experience with SAP functionality and Key Account Management is an advantage

Excellent written/oral communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships on multiple levels of the organisation and cooperate with senior leaders

Strong people management skills that facilitate others to play to their strengths.

Strong performance management skills with experience of managing both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals.

Highly motivated and ambitious to deliver value to end Customers and business both operationally and financially

Strong Customer Focused attitude

Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with proven capability and potential to make a significant contribution to the business.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 2 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.