Job summary

Entity:

Technology



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Are you ready to join a team that’s driving the future of lubricants & beyond and setting new industry standards? Discover how our hardworking people at Castrol are crafting the industry – and how you can be part of this.

Apply now!

Castrol is an international leader in lubricants and bp Group, one of the world’s largest energy companies. In India, Castrol is a publicly listed company, leading in the Automotive, Industrial, and Marine lubricant sectors. With iconic brands, innovation, strong customer relations, and highly motivated employees, we have maintained our market leadership in India for over a century. Our robust manufacturing and distribution network in India helps us reach consumers through more than 135,000 outlets.

At Castrol, success knows no bounds. We offer a fast-paced learning environment where you can develop your career, whether in specialised functions or on a general management track. Castrol India has a proud legacy of encouraging top talent for leadership roles, both locally and globally.

We are currently looking for Senior Team Leader for Patalganga Plant location and details mentioned below:

Let me tell you about the role!

Industrial Lubricants is responsible to manage a team of technologists who develop products support for lubricants and metalworking fluids to support the Castrol brand.

The team provides technical expertise, application support and testing services to support business growth and provide support to customers.

As part of a matrix organization certain members of the team are part of the global product development teams.

Role also has responsibility for laboratory safe operations. The role will need to provide mentorship on technical work, laboratory management and for HSSE and efficiency.

What you will deliver!

Strategy:

• Supervise analysis and testing to troubleshoot customer issues, explore compatibility and support performance claims.

• Write and issue technical reports and develop new analytical/testing methods as required to support products.

• Identification of customer needs and industry trends with the strive to input into the global industrial technology strategy

• Representation of BP with technical opinions and statements at external events (e.g. in specialist lectures) as well as participation in external working groups

• Handle the technical relationships and services with 3rd parties to enable routine used oil analysis service for customers, handle/maintain the laboratory information management system that supports the service and provide technical commentary on the analysis.

• Supports the optimisation portfolio in terms of raw material use (COGS) via the global development teams

• Supports the creation, editing and updating of documentation within the framework of the quality system and legal requirements

• Support the product development activities and deliver the ODIMs pipeline together with groups

• Supports compliance with relevant HSSE and regulatory requirements and minimizes any occupational hazards

• The incumbent shall report all actual and potential violations of rules in their area of responsibility with regard to product quality, product safety or compliance

• The incumbent will independently and continuously advise himself about standards, practices and requirements related to product integrity, compliance, product and quality safety.

Implementation:

• Lead HSSE within the CCTC team. The first priority over all tasks is the maintenance of job safety standards taking HSSE regulations and local government regulations into account

• Provide product/application advice to sales/customers with product recommendations for existing business and new business opportunities.

• Provide product and application training to internal technical teams.

• Facilitate deployment of new products: support, supervise and feedback to global teams on experimental oil trials; ensure that claims are relevant, valid, and substantiated for local law and in line with Product Development and Marketing mentorship; support the delivery of technical presentations for new products; support teams to deploy products.

• Ensure customer support for quality incidents working with global and local technology teams.

• Bring in the agility and digital perfection in the ways of working of technology team.

• Lead capability development and technical perfection within the team. Champion capability development, knowledge sharing, transfer across all the Technology teams and wider technical network

• Handle CAPEX projects to further expand capabilities at CCTC to meet new technical requirements from the markets

• Accountable for resource planning including CAPEX, REVEX, OTC, plus external test houses

• Encouraging creativity and innovation for Industrial products

• Building up expert knowledge in the assigned product area and transferring it to applications

• The incumbent is committed to and follows all product-related compliance, safety and quality policies and procedures.



Monitoring:

•KPIs of the technical service lab

•Budget and resource planning

• Plans the priorities of the projects together with the customers (Senior Manager Industrial, Product Manager, Sales / GAM)

Organisation:

• Lead the team to operate facilities in a safe and responsible manner and ensure compliance and integrity of local data.

• Prioritize workload and handle resources available to improve value for the business.

• Leading an interdisciplinary team

• Conducting target achievement, target agreement and employee development discussions

Experience and Qualifications:



• University degree in chemistry/chemical engineering or, alternatively, many years of relevant professional experience in the lubricant/additive industry

• Professional experience with lubricant formulations and their applications in the field

• Operational experience in dealing with external customers

• Expertise in tribology

Proficiencies:



• Communication skills

• High level of commitment and motivation

• Customer- and performance-oriented thinking and acting

• Very good knowledge of project or task management

• Strong HSSE awareness

• Analytical thinking skills

• Goal-oriented way of working



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Waterfall Model, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.