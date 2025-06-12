Job summary

As a leading global energy company, we provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. Across the bp landscape, we’re home to a range of brands across many areas of our industry. We’re investing in today’s energy system and helping build out tomorrow’s. So while we’re still in oil and gas, over the next decade we’ll become a different kind of energy company. We’re decarbonizing and diversifying our business, fundamentally transforming what we do so we can reach net zero by 2050 or sooner. We also have a strong mission to help the whole world reach net zero too – working across our industry to improve people’s lives.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. Join our Team and advance your career as a Senior Team Leader In this role You will: Adhere with the tasks outlined in the QMS Systems of FBT Europe

Carry out the period end close processes in a timely and accurate manner for complex or difficult accounting areas to ensure the correct reporting and accounting treatment

Manage issue resolution and query handling reference to Group Reporting Manuals and / or working closely with the Business / Country teams supported

Work together with the Supply and Inventory accounting Team Leaders and Business / Country teams to understand the priorities and work to deliver against these as required

Manage process improvements and work with the relevant people to put these in place

Manage the relationship with every teams in FBT, FP&A and in-country businesses to ensure the smooth operation

Support the internal and external audits effectively to avoid the audit findings

Raise the attention of the Supply Accounting Manager to the possible risks in the Supply and Inveotry related processes and make a proposal for the mitigation – proactive risk prediction and process gap monitoring

Support the implementation and actuation of the global functional model

Act as a focal point within the Supply and Inventory organization providing guidance and support to other team members

Align with any other job-related requirements defined by Supply Accounting Manager, Global Process Owner or by Business contact What You will need to be successful: Degree level qualification in finance, economics, accounting, business administration or equivalent and min 6-year experience in related Finance area

Fluent in English, second language knowledge is a plus

Language and interpersonal skills with particular focus on client responsiveness

Strong level of analytical skills, numeracy and strong financial understanding

Creativity and critical thinking

Strong problem-solving skills

Customer- and service-oriented thinking

Readiness for taking action and ability to work under pressure

Self-confident appearance in relations to the internal and external contacts

Strong communication and cooperation skillsIntercultural competence for being able to work with people from different cultures

Conflict management skills

Change management skills At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you: Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



