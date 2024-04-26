Senior Team Leader Supply & DRP Planning

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Senior Team Leader Supply and DRP Planning (Fixed term)

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Work closely with the rest of the regional planning team to ensure stock is available across the Europe distribution network to meet customer service target levels within agreed inventory budget levels

Create achievable production plans

Work with the S&OP Manager to develop robust plant Rough Cut Capacity Plans (RCCP) for all filling lines and key blenders to resolve capacity imbalances in the medium to long term horizon

Work closely with the NPI & Product Lifecycle Manager to ensure that product plans are reflected in the production plans and are completed to agreed timelines and results

Work with the plant MRP teams to ensure the correct stocking policy is adopted for bulk intermediate oils and the right levels of safety stocks are being planned

Facilitate the monthly Plant Supply Reviews for the plants in their Cluster

Supervise and review day-to-day operations in accordance with service level agreements, management goals and processes

Lead and review operational performance for the team regularly against the defined objectives and plan corrective actions accordingly to ensure the organizations timely delivery of Supply Planning services

Provide relevant support and collaborate with internal partners as required to resolve blocking issues and queries, manage the operational relationship with the Supply Planing function

Support the Regional Planning Manager in the establishment of a centralised planning process for Europe and help identify and drive forward continuous improvement activities

Lead and support audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations

Plan, develop and supervise implementation of quality and process improvement by leveraging technology, continuous improvement initiatives, best practices and data-driven management

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct performance appraisals, reward and discipline employees

Mentor team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation, support long term career development of key talents



What You will need to be successful:

Experience in supply chain planning

Deep functional expertise and experience in detailed supply chain planning processes & policies

Highly analytical, numerate personality with a strong attention to detail

Knowledge and experience of Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) and a good understanding of its importance to the business

Minimum 3 years experience in a people leadership role ideally in a B2B environment

Experience of working with a diverse team across different geographies

Knowledge and use of SAP (APO)

Supply Planning Accreditation (APICS or similar) is good to have

Excellent communication skills and ability to build effective working relationships on multiple levels of the organisation

Strong people management skills that facilitate others to play to their strengths

Strong performance management skills with experience of managing both quantitative and qualitative targets and a track record of achieving goals

Strong time management and organisation skills, ability to prioritise and handle urgent issues and customer concerns

Strong commercial competence

Proficiency in English language

Strong impact, interpersonal, influence and communication skills with proven capability and potential to make a significant contribution to the business

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2023 Award (SSC / BSC sector) third time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Travel Requirement

