We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.

In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!

Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?

Join our Customer Team and advance your career as a



Senior Team Leader – Regional Key Account Management

(German Speaking)

Customer teams are dealing with sales support processes, account management, order taking, invoicing, cash collection, pricing, service request management and supply chain management activities.

In this role You will:

Take end-to-end ownership of the first fill business throughout the Order-To-Cash cycle, and be accountable for delivering customer excellence

Leverage deep understanding of specific Regional, Global and Strategic Accounts, processes / systems and act as an escalation point of contact

Provide relevant support and interface with internal partners and stakeholders as required to resolve escalations and queries

Ensure adherence and compliance with the Code of Conduct, BP Policies, ISO and IATF standards

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the team on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals and plan corrective action accordingly

Drive cross functional collaboration and identify, resolve and develop solutions for complex, escalated and systemic operational problems to ensure consistent and high-quality Demand Management Services at all times

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation, support long term career development of key talents

Perform FTE sizing, plan and assign work to team members, monitor adherence to workforce schedules and highlight gaps

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in German and English language

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience in customer service/order management/other logistics area

3-5 years operational experience in Sales and Customer management

Minimum 3 years’ experience in a people leadership role ideally in a B2B/SSC environment

Experience with Key Account Management and Project Management is an advantage

Experience working with MS Excel

Senior stakeholder management skills

Excellent problem solving and time management skills

Understand complexities of the shipping, Marine and Energy market, have a deep understanding of the Customer Service processes

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended paternity leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested