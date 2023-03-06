Senior Technical Project Manager (Offshore Wind)

Job summary

Come and join us in Offshore Wind Engineering where we are a fast-growing business and a key part of bp’s transition from an International Oil Company to Integrated Energy Company.



You will join us in Technical Project Management where we are building a team to deliver our ambitious renewables targets with competitive bids on deliverable projects and build on bp’s major projects expertise. You will have the unique opportunity to be in from the start so you can use your experience to set things up right from the very beginning.



As the Senior Technical Project Manager, within Offshore Wind Engineering, you will work on international projects at all stages of planning, alongside experts from consultancies, contractors, government entities and other stakeholders. You will contribute to competitive auctions (for seabed leases and power offtake agreements), tenders and Merger and Acquisition (M&A) opportunities.



This is a senior people manager role, where you will lead the team specialized in the relevant discipline and handle all people related issues including deployment, recruitment and coaching/development.



This role is advertised in our UK office locations however we are open to considering candidates from Copenhagen, Hamburg and Madrid.



About the role



In this role you will have an opportunity to:



• Provide technical input into bids (seabed lease and/or offtake) and project development phase (to FID).

• Lead interfaces across all engineering packages and procurement.

• Ensure that key interfaces, risks, opportunities and actions within OFW engineering are tracked, managed and necessary interventions identified and closed out.

• Manage the development of an optimised and competitive LCoE, by working with internal experts and consultants to define DEVEX, CAPEX, OPEX and wind energy assessment.

• Understand, quantify and articulate project delivery risk to enable transparent and fully informed business decisions to be made by project leadership.

• Ensure adherence to OFW engineering verification processes by both bp and contractors.

• Provide leadership and direction to subject matter experts, package managers, consultant and contractor engineering teams and maintain those relationships.

• Oversee production of reference cases, concept designs, design bases and assumptions underpinning cost estimates and delivery schedules.

• Make presentations to technical and business leadership teams.

• Ensure knowledge transfer between projects, capturing lessons learned and continuous improvement.



About you:



You will be required to have an Engineering degree in a relevant discipline and preferably hold MSc/MEng. It also is desirable that you have a Chartership or Professional Engineering accreditation.



In addition, you will need to have:



- Minimum 15 years’ experience in the energy industry, with at least 2 years’ experience of offshore wind or similar projects.

- Proven team management and leadership experience and skills to motivate, engage and drive performance of a large team of specialists.

- Strong relationship management, influencing and collaboration skills to work with diverse groups of stakeholders and teams.

- Evidence of being able to strike a balance between innovation, optimisation, risks and opportunities.

- Ability to work with complex, ambiguous and limited data.

- Strategic thinking and understanding of the bigger picture while driving focus on what really matters to the business.

