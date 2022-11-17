Senior Technical Support Technologist (Industrial Lubricants)

Job summary

ABOUT US

Job Purpose:

Our ambition is to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero carbon. Our innovation and engineering community will be key to making this a reality. We have a vacancy for a Senior Technical Support Technologist working as a member of the Technology Deployment Team working with the Sr. Technical Support Team Leader.The Applied Sciences team operate a range of state-of-the-art laboratories and research equipment around the globe. Our Wayne, NJ laboratory conducts research, development, deployment, and technical service activities to support bp Castrol automotive and industrial lubricants businesses.The primary responsibility of this role is to provide specialty product and technical support for lubricants, greases, and metalworking fluids in support of the Castrol brand. The role provides technical expertise, application support and testing services to support business growth and provide support to customers. This Senior Technologist will also be expected to support other team members as required by priorities and workload demand.

Key Accountabilities

Product, application, specification, formulation and raw material interchange advice to technology teams.

Current/future product and formulation input to customer account teams for tenders affecting multiple countries, support OEM team to confirm products requiring OEM approval renewals

Containment and resolution of customer technical issues.

Lead on the integrity of technical data, collaborate on development of digital tools to manage technical data.

Develop effective and timely communications on technology trends, specification updates and product applications, which is suitable for use for internal training, and internal/external technical advocacy.

Approve purchased finished goods specifications and performance claims.

Build effective networks and encourage knowledge sharing with subject matter experts across Applied Sciences, share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement across Technical Support and Deployment.

Provide technical leadership by coaching and directing less experienced colleagues.

Provide technical input and support for quality incidents and provide technical leadership for incidents that cross multiple business groups.

Through awareness of technical trends, customer issues, performance issues/changes provide input to Product Development the insight that could generate value for BP.

Support and perform laboratory-based testing to support customer laboratory service requests in addition to delivering used oil analysis reporting in an efficient manner.

Acts as a point of contact for laboratory stakeholders and other off-site customers and coordinates delivery of sample results with third party analytical service providers, as applicable to assigned areas.

Essential Criteria & Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in a Natural Science required. Chemistry or Chemical Engineering degree preferred

Minimum of 5-8 years of experience in Industrial Lubricants with a focus on Industrial Oil and Grease formulations and technical support

Proficient in industry specific equipment and test standards related to the Industrial Lubricant Industry

Broad knowledge of Industrial Lubricants, their composition, manufacture and application

A strong understanding of the interfaces and drivers within the industrial business, between sales, marketing, supply chain and the product development and research teams within Applied Sciences.

Builds networks to enhance effectiveness and share knowledge

Strong written and oral communication skills

Why join us

Ensure delivery of technical support to all product areas including:At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.