Job summary

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and deployment and innovation agendas in the areas of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities and places the right technology bets. The team is therefore responsible for leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be a senior technologist within the Advanced Energy Solutions team. The role holder will be responsible for owning the development of models for energy storage optimisation focusing on co location value with renewable energy vectors for different energy.

This role within the AES team will provide businesses such as bp pulse and G&LC modelling and technical expertise to underpin the new product offers for EV charging, stationary storage along with its optimisation and subsequent integration into existing renewable energy sources. The role will provide technology insights in these areas to deliver bp’s strategic energy goals

Accountabilities will include:

Development of bp’s charging infrastructure research workstreams in support of the bp ultra-fast charging strategy.

Support the team with the design and development of fast charging EV networks for passenger cars and trucks with key focus on integration with different energy vectors.

Research new methods in support of optimisation problems related to grid demand and maximising energy storage utilisation

Research new methods for front of the meter optimisation supporting of increasing value for collocated energy storage systems in different power markets.

Design and implementation of micro-grid systems to enable research and development activities linked to EV ultra-fast charging and battery technology development

Design and development of energy models to understand the efficiencies of various long duration energy storage systems and its applications.

Working with bp pulse and G&LCE to provide the technical insights and expertise to allow identification of innovative business opportunities within Electrification and Mobility.

What do we want to see from you!

You will be degree qualified (or similar) in Electrical /Computer Science/ Energy Systems Engineering and possess a depth of relevant experience gained from working on charging and energy infrastructure technologies along with familiarity/uses of various machine learning algorithms in relation to energy storage optimisation. Proven capacity for developing energy system models with tariff variations to optimise battery colocation with EV charging or renewable energy systems (solar/wind). Proven capacity for rolling out energy system models for business units – likely gained in an electrical supply utility company or electrical systems technology / consulting role. Proven experience in software such as R, Python, MATLAB, C/C++. Fundamental understanding in cloud architecture (AWS). Effective at building and maintaining strategic partnerships and highly effective at interacting with customers and with leading projects with internal stakeholders, 3rd parties and OEM's. Experience of working closely with marketing teams for the development of technology strategies, offers and for exploring new business. You will be comfortable working with ambiguity at a strategic level, as well as in detail at a technical level. Experience of working with agile frameworks will be an advantage.

You will be a skilled communicator and bring an empathetic engagement style. You will be an advocate for open innovation and cross-functional collaboration and possess the interpersonal skills to bring stakeholders and contributors from a variety of functional subject areas under a ‘one team’ approach.

