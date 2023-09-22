Job summary

We are delighted to offer this newly created opportunity for a Senior Technologist, Advanced Electrification Research to come and join us as a subject matter specialist – initiating and running technical research projects in the fields of thermal management fluids for data centres and low carbon technologies. The role sits within the Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products (AMIP) group - they support a significant portion of the Castrol business, bp pulse and gas and low carbon energy (GLCE). For Castrol, AMIP undertakes scientific research and delivers technology innovation to provide driveline, electric vehicle (EV) and Industrial (data centre immersion coolants, grease, metalworking fluids, robotics/wind gear oils etc.) product technology to Castrol and its customers. For bp pulse and GLCE, AMIP provides the modelling and technical expertise to underpin the new product offers for EV charging, stationary energy storage and integration into existing and renewable energy sources. The team provides technology leadership and execution in these areas to deliver bp’s strategic energy goals.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

We are delighted to offer this newly created opportunity for a Senior Technologist, Advanced Electrification Research to come and join us as a subject matter specialist – initiating and running technical research projects in the fields of thermal management fluids for data centres and low carbon technologies.The role sits within the Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products (AMIP) group - they support a significant portion of the Castrol business, bp pulse and gas and low carbon energy (GLCE). For Castrol, AMIP undertakes scientific research and delivers technology innovation to provide driveline, electric vehicle (EV) and Industrial (data centre immersion coolants, grease, metalworking fluids, robotics/wind gear oils etc.) product technology to Castrol and its customers. For bp pulse and GLCE, AMIP provides the modelling and technical expertise to underpin the new product offers for EV charging, stationary energy storage and integration into existing and renewable energy sources. The team provides technology leadership and execution in these areas to deliver bp’s strategic energy goals.



Job Description:

What does the day to day look like?

The Senior Technologist will be an integral part of the AMIP team, which provides research insights into future product needs and solutions for energy utilisation, sustainable mobility, and manufacturing to inform future product design and business opportunities. The team also provides access to data centre server, battery and electric vehicle testing capability, and is developing increased capability in data centre thermal management, energy storage, electrical charging, electric vehicle systems and modelling.

Accountabilities will include:

Initiate, plan and deliver projects focused on research into e-fluids and low carbon technologies for the efficient thermal management of data centres.

Running research projects including test development, co-engineering with data centre OEMs and their suppliers.

Formulating with existing and new materials to meet the thermal management demands of future IT hardware technologies and infrastructure.

Deliver strategic understanding, embryonic data centre product concepts and intellectual property supporting stakeholder businesses.

Develop and maintain relationships with technical specialists in data centre OEM accounts. Be the first contact point at a technical working level, representing bp and Castrol to support technology development, system failure investigation and specification development.

Provide rapid turnaround on customer requests to ensure data centre OEM commitment to Castrol ON products.

Developing the team capability and thought leadership for differentiated sustainable, safe low carbon and e-fluid technologies.

Carrying out fundamental research programmes with universities and other establishments such as the International Centre for Advanced Materials (ICAM).

Assisting the Senior Manager, Advanced Electrification Research in creating data centre focused thermal management research programmes.

From time-to-time, assisting on electric vehicle thermal management research projects.

Ensure team Agile ways of working are run in line with the KPIs and compliant with ISO 9001 requirements.

What do we want to see from you!

You will be degree qualified (or similar) in chemistry or engineering and possess a depth of relevant experience gained from working on relevant IT technologies. You should have a natural curiosity and desire to explore new possibilities.

You should thrive in operating at the interfaces of chemistry, electrical engineering, IT, fluid dynamics and mechanical engineering to develop optimal environmental performance for data centre operations by creating and exploiting unique technologies. This opens possibilities to design truly unique solutions that exploit the synergies between the IT hardware and the fluids.

Effective at building and maintaining strategic partnerships. Good at interacting with customers when leading projects with internal partners, 3rd parties and data centre OEM's. Would be beneficial, though not critical, to have experience of working with marketing teams for the development of technology strategies, offers and for exploring new business.

Solid understanding of IT infrastructure and/or data centre operations.

You should enjoy taking the lead and proactively supporting the team’s Agile ways of working.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.