Senior Technologist, Advanced Electrification and Thermal Management R

Job summary

We are delighted to offer this newly created opportunity for a Senior Technologist, Advanced Electrification and Thermal Management Research to come and join us as a subject matter specialist – initiating and running research projects in the fields of thermal management fluids for data centres and low carbon technologies.

The role sits within the Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products (AMIP) group - they support a significant portion of the Castrol business, bp pulse and gas and low carbon energy (GLCE). For Castrol, AMIP undertakes scientific research and delivers technology innovation to provide driveline, electric vehicle (EV) and Industrial (data centre immersion coolants, grease, metalworking fluids, robotics/wind gear oils etc.) product technology to Castrol and its customers. For bp pulse and GLCE, AMIP provides the modelling and technical expertise to underpin the new product offers for EV charging, stationary energy storage and integration into existing and renewable energy sources. The team provides technology leadership and execution in these areas to deliver bp’s strategic energy goals.

The Senior Technologist will be an integral part of the AMIP team, which provides research insights into future product needs and solutions for energy utilisation, sustainable mobility, and manufacturing to advise future product design and business opportunities. The team also provides access to data centre server, battery and electric vehicle testing capability, and is developing increased capability in data centre thermal management, energy storage, electrical charging, electric vehicle systems and modelling.

What does the day to day look like?

Initiate, plan and deliver projects focused on research into e-fluids and low carbon technologies for the dielectric thermal management of data centres.

Running research projects including test development, co-engineering with OEMs and their suppliers, formulation with existing and new materials to meet the thermal management demands of future IT hardware technologies and infrastructure.

Deliver strategic understanding, embryonic product concepts and intellectual property supporting stakeholder businesses.

Develop and manage relationships with technical specialists in OEMs accounts. Be the first contact point at working level, representing BP and Castrol to support technology development, system failure investigation and specification development.

Provide rapid turnaround on customer requests to ensure OEM commitment to Castrol ON products.

Developing the team capability and thought leadership for differentiated sustainable and safe low carbon and e-fluid technologies.

Carrying out fundamental research programmes with universities and other establishments such as ICAM.

Assisting the Senior Manager, Advanced Electrification and Thermal Management Research in crafting thermal management research programmes.

From time-to-time, assisting on electric vehicle thermal management research projects.

Ensure team Agile ways of working are run in line with the KPIs and aligned with ISO 9001 requirements.

What do we want to see from you!

You will be degree qualified (or similar) in Chemistry or Engineering and possess a depth of meaningful experience gained from working on relevant technologies.

You should thrive in operating at the interfaces of chemistry, electrical engineering, fluid dynamics and mechanical engineering to develop optimal environmental performance for data centre operations by crafting and exploiting unique technologies. This opens possibilities to craft truly outstanding solutions that exploit the synergies between the IT hardware and the fluids.

Effective at building and maintaining strategic partnerships and highly effective at interacting with customers and when leading projects with internal stakeholders, 3rd parties and OEM's. Experience of working closely with marketing teams for the development of technology strategies, offers and for exploring new business.

Knowledge of IT infrastructure and/or data centre operations would be useful.

You should take the lead and proactively support the team’s Agile ways of working by facilitating Agile events, tracking metrics, and collaborating closely with the Applied Science Agile transformation unit. You should ensure that the team’s ways of working are in line with BP’s quality management processes.

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.