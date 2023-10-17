Senior Technologist, Analytical

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



We are a global energy company involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future.bp is reimagining energy for people and our planet.This role supports the Discipline Management Lead in the delivery of core test capability to help enable bp’s net zero ambitions. The Senior Technologist will provide theoretical and practical Core Test expertise and added value analytical capability to support research, product development, product deployment and motorsport.This role will help develop people and technical capability and ways of working that enable bp to deliver our aims at pace. Additionally, it will showcase our technology and build high-value relationships with our partners and customers.



To act as deputy for the Core Test Discipline Management Lead (DML), supporting or representing the DML as required (e.g. attending weekly Analytical Drop-in meetings and internal/external audits).

Monitor the team’s performance against agreed KPIs and test turnaround times, ensuring that targets are achieved.

Lead by example to deliver safe and reliable operations through commitment to bp’s safety standards and code of conduct.

Drive the development of capability in Core Test by mentoring junior members of the team, as well as identifying areas for potential investment and improvements in efficiency. Conduct projects to support this as appropriate.

Help to recruit and develop high-quality staff for the short, medium, and long-term benefit of GIA and bp.

Build effective networks with subject matter experts and team members within the technical function to facilitate project delivery. These networks include product development, product deployment, quality assurance, global product stewardship, blend plants and Connected Labs.

Provide technical advice, using expertise to inform, mentor and coach team members and key partners.

Help promote the capabilities and depth of technology to the team and the wider Connected Labs community.

Identify and evaluate new technologies and techniques by being alert to the analytical environment for changes in laboratory testing and improved analytical technologies.

Working with your team to drive continuous improvements in GLIMS and other digital applications.

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Chemical Engineering (or a relevant scientific field).

Demonstrated expertise and troubleshooting of relevant Core Test techniques and subsequent data interpretation.

Experience leading a wide range of activities concurrently and balancing changing and/ or conflicting priorities. Using AGILE methodologies and approaches

Proven skill applying digital tools to enhance performance/ capability / automation.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!

Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



