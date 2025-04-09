Senior Technologist, Analytical

Job summary

We aim to become a net-zero company by 2050, or sooner, and contribute to the global transition to net-zero carbon. Our Technology community will play a pivotal role in achieving this goal.

We are excited to offer an excellent opportunity for a Senior Analytical Technologist to join our Investigational Analysis team at the Technology Centre in Pangbourne, UK.

The Investigational Analysis (IA) team is part of the Applied Science and Technology group within Technology. The team brings in-depth technical expertise across various analytical disciplines to offer a forensic troubleshooting service at the molecular and structural chemistry level, spanning organic, inorganic, and physical chemistry. By combining detailed chemical analysis with materials science knowledge, the team delivers both rapid and conclusive solutions, protecting the business and driving product advancement.

This role, reporting to the Discipline Management Lead for Investigational Analysis, is ideal for candidates with a background in mass spectrometry and chromatography, enhancing the team’s existing technical strengths.

Key Responsibilities:

Ensure safe and compliant operations, fostering a proactive safety culture through adherence to bp’s HSSE standards, values, and behaviors.

Apply expertise in analytical science and groundbreaking techniques to perform analytical testing and method development, addressing complex problems across various business areas, with a particular focus on mass spectrometry and chromatography.

Demonstrate exceptional problem-solving skills and attention to detail in equipment operation, methodology, lab operations, and safety.

Organize and motivate oneself to efficiently deliver high-quality analytical data in response to specific and unique queries or problems.

Collaborate with internal partners, delivering timely test results and interpretations.

Safely operate, calibrate, develop methods for, maintain, and troubleshoot analytical instrumentation.

Own and refine analytical techniques for the team, offering both theoretical and practical guidance, and coaching colleagues.

Identify and implement improvements in efficiency and effectiveness within your responsibilities.

Collaborate with management to develop and implement the analytical strategic plan for your team, aligning with the global analytical function.

What do we want to see from you!

A degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry (or a related scientific field) and/or laboratory experience.

Proven experience in an analytical chemistry laboratory, either in academic or industry settings.

Self-motivated with the ability to work independently and in an agile manner, while also being a strong team player.

Skilled in engaging with various technical stakeholders to understand their needs, define the problem, and propose solutions.

Able to plan and execute analyses, presenting technical information clearly to diverse stakeholders.

Proven expertise in analytical problem-solving.

Specialized knowledge in separation science, particularly Mass Spectrometry and Chromatography (liquid, gas, and gel permeation chromatography). Familiarity with other chromatography techniques such as Ion Chromatography, as well as analytical techniques like Infrared Spectroscopy, would be advantageous.

Digital proficiency in informatics, data management, processing, and visualization tools, with knowledge of programming being a plus.

Familiarity with testing lubricant or thermal management fluids is a benefit.

Experience with agile methodologies and working in agile teams (e.g., scrums) would be advantageous.

Why join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future.

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.