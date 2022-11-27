.
In the role of Senior Technologist, Aviation- You will be the main point of contact and technical advisor for internal & external activity regarding aviation fuel quality and specification matters.
You will be responsible for ensuring that product quality related policies, standards & procedures as set by external industry and internal Airbp product quality staff are correctly implemented and followed by our Trading and Shipping teams, third party surveyors, refineries, terminals and airport operations in the AsPac region. Your role is to assure bp that the quality of our product is being well managed.
The safety and economic impact of this role is substantial. The supply of contaminated fuel to an aircraft is recognised as one of bp’s major risks. The need to make wise and timely decisions, is critical to prevent this risk manifesting. You will have support our bp global experts in Applied Sciences when needed.
You will make decisions regularly that balance this risk while managing operating costs and at times creating significant value. Business may be offered to Airbp over a competitor as a result of our technical reputation, which you have a direct influence on.
You will help customers and other stakeholders manage product quality related projects and issues both urgent and longer term improvements. This support will require flexibility in how your manage your time including out of hours activity for urgent issues.
What you will deliver