Job summary

In the role of Senior Technologist, Aviation- You will be the main point of contact and technical advisor for internal & external activity regarding aviation fuel quality and specification matters.



You will be responsible for ensuring that product quality related policies, standards & procedures as set by external industry and internal Airbp product quality staff are correctly implemented and followed by our Trading and Shipping teams, third party surveyors, refineries, terminals and airport operations in the AsPac region. Your role is to assure bp that the quality of our product is being well managed.



The safety and economic impact of this role is substantial. The supply of contaminated fuel to an aircraft is recognised as one of bp’s major risks. The need to make wise and timely decisions, is critical to prevent this risk manifesting. You will have support our bp global experts in Applied Sciences when needed.



You will make decisions regularly that balance this risk while managing operating costs and at times creating significant value. Business may be offered to Airbp over a competitor as a result of our technical reputation, which you have a direct influence on.



You will help customers and other stakeholders manage product quality related projects and issues both urgent and longer term improvements. This support will require flexibility in how your manage your time including out of hours activity for urgent issues.



What you will deliver

Maintain Air bp’s product quality standards, policies & procedures to ensure compliance with Air bp's regulations, industry regulations and relevant specifications.

Conduct periodic planned assessments at supply locations, laboratories and operational sites to verify compliance and inform supply chain risk and approve supply sources. This will require local and international travel from time to time.

Actively participate in bp quality networks, to discuss product quality issues, report incidents, share lessons learned from incidents and coordinate the development and implementation of product quality initiatives.

Liaise with refineries, suppliers, trading and shipping, terminals and logistic groups to coordinate and implement aviation fuel quality initiatives, having courage to speak up if risk is high.

As subject matter expert: provide technical advice for projects and activity impacting aviation fuels; lead or contribute to investigations; represent bp on committees where product specifications, product handling issues, and best practice are debated; advise joint venture businesses and terminals as needed; support the product quality elements of Technical Service Agreements (TSAs); deliver training.

A university degree in science (preferably chemistry) or engineering is required.

Experience in the fuel industry or in the aviation industry is essential.

BP is an equal opportunity employer supporting diversity in our workforce. BP Australia & New Zealand encourages women, people of Aboriginal, Torres Strait Islander, Maori and Pacific Islander heritage and people of culturally diverse backgrounds to apply. If this opportunity sounds like you, then we would love to hear from you.Please be aware that all bp ANZ employees must be Permanent Residents or Citizens of Australia or New Zealand.