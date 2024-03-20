Senior Technologist, Data Center Technology Deployment (m/f/d) Full-time in Hamburg or Pangbourne

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



Data Center Technology Deployment technologists take the mission of delivering integrated solutions and adding value to internal/external customers in a safe, reliable, and efficient way with their rich experience in applied technologies and strong expertise of products and services for lubricant engineering industries and will take various responsibilities as an important part of bp’s local technical platform and global technology community where bp core competence in technology are established and developed to satisfy customers demands at present and in the future. They will be core members of the global Data Center Squad, a cross functional group focused on decarbonization of the data center industry.



Imagine it’s your job to make our 550,000 customers and almost 200 million end users an active part in reshaping the world’s energy system. Everything starts with the customer, so you’re focused on shaping our Castrol products in around 120 countries to keep them moving as the world moves towards net zero.

As one of the world's leading lubricant brands, Castrol has a long tradition of innovating and supporting pioneers. Our passion for excellence and a philosophy that has always been strongly focused on collaboration and partnership has enabled Castrol to develop lubricants and greases that have spearheaded technological excellence on land, sea, air and in space for more than 100 years.

Today, Castrol supports greater sustainability through its Path360 strategy, which sets targets for waste reduction, reducing CO2 emissions and improving quality of life by 2030. Castrol is part of bp and provides products and services to customers and consumers in the automotive, marine, industrial and energy sectors. Our branded products represent innovation, technology leadership, performance and an uncompromising commitment to quality worldwide.



Your new area of responsibility - challenging and future-oriented

Compliance

Ensure daily operations for fulfilling responsibilities in a safe manner and conform to bp’s value, code of conduct and internal policies.



Product and Formulation

Have deep understanding of existing and evolving products portfolio, characteristics of products, application scenarios and industrial standards which will lead practical and effective solutions to internal/external customers.

Facilitate deployment of new products: lead/monitor and feedback to global teams on experimental trials; work as a Technologist to ensure that claims are relevant, valid and substantiated for local law and in line with Product Development and Marketing guidance.

Be familiar with competitor products and provide advice and insights to support product performance evaluation and establish bp’s products value proposition and claims.

Provide product/application advice to sales/customers and support Technologist tags with product recommendations for existing business and new business opportunities including support for OEM teams and OEM product approval renewals.

Organize or support products promotion, introduction, training or communication with internal or external parties.



Technical Support and Service

Demonstrate skillful practices in handling complex trouble-shooting cases by following systematic methods and utilizing various problem-solving tools.

Establish and maintain the working procedures with internal stake holders as the technical peer and get feedbacks on demands and trends of products, technologies and markets.

Lead or support technical support and service cases by offering expert insight, design of experiment or product recommendation to identify root cause/failure mode in customer practices and define solutions to troubleshooting cases. Necessary testing in TD/PD lab or 3rd party’s lab will be handled to support the technical support and service activities.

Identify opportunities of technical research and business growth by screening routine technical cases with strategical view and align the technical research with bp’s strategy.

Support operation unit and supply chain in handling topics including root cause analysis of quality issue, customer complain and products documents.

Establish and develop networking within bp regional and global technology communities and play a significant role for international or cross-region communication.

Provide leadership on the integrity and management of technical data. Support Technologist Tags to ensure that claims are relevant, valid and substantiated for local law and in line with Product Development and Marketing guidance.



Project Management

Lead or support projects in TMS/ODIMS and contribute valuable ideas which will benefit bp technology competence or business growth.

Develop and optimize procedures, approaches, and methodologies to manage various projects in categories of technical research, processing optimization, products upgrading and application studies.

Work closely with Global Supply Chain to e.g. localize products in new markets and to improve product quality.



Innovation and Engineering

Develop TD’s core technology competence by high credits of expertise and innovation-oriented research and study on industrial mega-trends, emerging application scenarios and performance demand for lubricants products and competition products in the Data Center Immersion Cooling space.

Develop innovative ideas and solutions to customer based on existing working scope by close cooperation with other functional units within organization or external industrial partners.

Establish bp’s influences to immersion cooling technology with activities in industrial associations, standardization committees, authorities and academic organizations.



Additional

Management of other necessary tasks within TD working scope.

Support to technical topics in regions if necessary.

Represent bp at Industry Conferences and Customer Events.

Your qualification profile - profound and passionate

Strong capabilities of international and interculture communication in written and oral practices.

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering, Computer Science or related technical discipline

Ideally hands-on experience in data Centers / IT hardware, immersion cooling or similar fields.

Ideally knowledge about the formulation, application and production of lubricants and/or dielectric thermal management fluids.

Demonstrated fundamental skills in problem analysis, experiment design, data processing and reporting.

Proven broad experience of technical development and technology deployment, especially the capabilities of developing an idea to a solution.

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills and experience of working across teams.



Work-life balance and what else speaks for us:

Flexible, hybrid and family-friendly working, at least 30 vacation days and programs to improve work-life balance.

Very attractive basic remuneration plus bonus payment, participation in the share program possible, parental allowance as a one-off payment, extra bonuses for special achievements, attractive company pension scheme, regular salary review, group accident insurance, relocation allowance in special cases, job bike, subsidised meals and more

Career and development opportunities as well as extensive internal and external subsidised training opportunities

Structured onboarding programs and buddy support

Match funding; bp doubles donations made by employees to charitable organisations and rewards voluntary time commitment

Employees can offset their personal carbon footprint; bp doubles this amount

We are committed to equality, diversity and the compatibility of work life balance People with a disability are given priority in employment if they are suitable.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



