Senior Technologist, Driveline and Advanced Electrification Fluids

Innovation & Engineering



Research & Technology Group



To lead projects and develop new driveline lubricant products and test methods for automotives covering both conventional transmission/driveline and NEV applications. The new products and methods are required to meet the changing demands of regional/ global markets and to provide opportunities to differentiate the performance of BP’s products from its competitors.

The role holder will successfully report and deliver the specifications for products that have new or improved performance features and/or improved cost of goods benefits compared to previous BP or competitors’ products.

Management of a portfolio of driveline fluid development projects through effective planning, execution, and documenting test programs so that key milestones are delivered on time and on budget.

Build effective networks with both subject matter experts and operational staff within the technology function to facilitate the delivery of projects, these networks include product testing, deployment, quality, stewardship, intellectual assets, research and compliance.

Build effective networks outside of the technology function to include: suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, BP marketing, BP sales, BP Legal.

Provide technical leadership by coaching and directing the work of less experienced colleagues.

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the Development Team

Specific Product Quality accountabilities defined in quality manual

Degree or equivalent in Chemistry, Engineering or related technical disciplines

Demonstrated track record in delivering projects focused on product development, engineering or research

Proven experiences in lubricant development and product research and technology

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills

Provide evidence of designing novel work programs

Fluent English and Chinese, preferably German

Demonstrated experience in Lubricants and automotive industries would be advantageous.

Good knowledge of data analysis and simulations.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is not available for remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Writing skills



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.