Senior Technologist - Energy System Integration

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

This role within the AES team will provide businesses such as bp pulse and Gas &Low Carbon (G&LC) modelling and technical expertise to underpin the new product offers for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging, stationary storage along with its optimisation and subsequent integration into existing renewable energy sources. The role will provide technology insights in these areas to deliver bp’s strategic energy goals



Job Description:

Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.

The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and deployment and innovation agendas in the areas of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities and places the right technology bets. The team is therefore responsible for leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.

The opportunity:

We are delighted to present this opportunity to be a Senior Technologist with the Energy System Modelling team within the Advanced Energy Solutions team. The role holder will be responsible for owning the development of models for energy storage optimisation focusing on co location value with renewable energy vectors for different energy markets.

Accountabilities will include:

Development of bp’s charging infrastructure research workstreams in support of the bp ultra-fast charging strategy.

Support the team with the design and development of fast charging EV networks for passenger cars and trucks with key focus on integration with different energy vectors.

Research new methods in support of optimisation problems related to grid demand and maximising energy storage utilisation

Research new methods for front of the meter optimisation supporting of increasing value for collocated energy storage systems in different power markets.

Design and implementation of micro-grid systems to enable research and development activities linked to EV ultra-fast charging and battery technology development

Design and development of energy models to understand the efficiencies of various long duration energy storage systems and its applications.

Working with bp pulse and G&LC to provide the technical insights and expertise to allow identification of innovative business opportunities within Electrification and Mobility.

About you:

Degree qualified (or similar) in Mathematical/Electrical /Computer Science/ Energy Systems Engineering.

Experience in mathematical modelling of energy technologies/infrastructure along with familiarity/uses of various statistical methodologies for time series forecasting, simulations, as well as uncertainty quantification methods.

Possess experience in the development of storage dispatch optimization methodologies, along with proven work experience and knowledge about techno-economic modelling of renewables such and wind/solar into modern power systems.

Proven capabilities in deterministic and stochastic optimization methodologies. Supporting these, the desired candidate must demonstrate experience in software product development using R, Python, MATLAB, C/C++ and collaborative software development methodologies, including git-based repositories along.

Fundamental knowledge and experience working with power market optimization models, dispatch strategies and communicating results with non-expert stakeholders. These skills should be supported by proven capacity for rolling out energy system models for business units – likely gained in an electrical supply utility company or electrical systems technology / consulting role.

Effective at building and maintaining strategic partnerships and highly effective at interacting with customers and with leading projects with internal stakeholders, 3rd parties and OEM's.

Experience of working closely with non-technical commercial/strategic stakeholders on the development of technology strategies, offers and for exploring new business.

Comfortable working with ambiguity at a strategic level, as well as in detail at a technical level.

Experience of working with agile frameworks will be an advantage.

A skilled communicator and bring an empathetic engagement style.

An advocate for open innovation and cross-functional collaboration and possess the interpersonal skills to bring stakeholders and contributors from a variety of functional disciplines under a ‘one team’ mindset.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.