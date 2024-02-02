Senior Technologist - Energy System Integration

Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Research & Technology Group
Job Family Group:
This role within the AES team will provide businesses such as bp pulse and Gas &Low Carbon (G&LC) modelling and technical expertise to underpin the new product offers for Electric Vehicle (EV) charging, stationary storage along with its optimisation and subsequent integration into existing renewable energy sources. The role will provide technology insights in these areas to deliver bp’s strategic energy goals
Job Summary:
Job Description:
Our purpose is reimagining energy for people and our planet. We want to help the world reach net zero and improve people’s lives.
The Advanced Energy Solutions (AES) team within Applied Sciences has been established to drive bp’s research, development, and deployment and innovation agendas in the areas of electrification, energy management and energy systems integration. The team’s purpose, in service of bp’s growth engine businesses, is to position bp to win in these areas by ensuring that bp builds the right key capabilities and places the right technology bets. The team is therefore responsible for leading the effort of combining new and emerging energy technologies and business models to a pre-scale stage.
The opportunity:
We are delighted to present this opportunity to be a Senior Technologist with the Energy System Modelling team within the Advanced Energy Solutions team. The role holder will be responsible for owning the development of models for energy storage optimisation focusing on co location value with renewable energy vectors for different energy markets.
Accountabilities will include:
About you:
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.