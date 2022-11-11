Job summary

The hydrogen mobility business supports our long-haul, heavy-duty customers with a hydrogen offer that delivers them the best, decarbonized, total cost of operation (TCO) solutions.

The Senior technologist - hydrogen mobility engineer role will support the design, development and evaluation of hydrogen infrastructure solutions to support the C&P business ambitions and accelerate the decarbonisation of the heavy-duty truck sector.

Reporting into the fuels technology organisation, the Senior technologist role provides technology solutions to support the development and evaluation of safe, competitive, reliable and compliant infrastructure solutions.

What does the day to day look like?

Safety management during early-stage project activities

Development of hydrogen station and distribution concepts to meet the needs of the business in key markets

Support technology appraisal and early-stage evaluation

Technology input to front end engineering packages development in project execution teams

Support coordination of activities with project execution team

Engagement with key equipment providers and technology package integration

Identification of technology partnering opportunities

What do we want to see from you!

Engineering undergraduate degree

Deep understanding of safety evaluation and inherently safer design approaches

Engineer with knowledge of project appraisal and early-stage concept development

Understanding of techno-economic analysis and technology evaluation

Project management skills

Understanding of hydrogen engineering

Understanding of high-pressure gas or cryogenic system equipment

Experience of technology evaluation and integration with engineering teams

Has experience of crafting new concepts for innovative designs, including use of relevant modelling systems

Evidence of safety evaluation in significant projects (QRA, HAZOP, LOPA…)

Experience of using modelling approaches to develop concepts and test initial designs

Proven track record influencing collaborators through compelling written and verbal communication

Experience of techno-economic evaluation and technology appraisal

Technical experience related to high pressure and/or liquid hydrogen is helpful

Delivery of fasted pace technology programmes

Working within an Agile team

What you can expect from us!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.