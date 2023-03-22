Senior Technologist, Motorsport

Job summary

We have an exciting opportunity to join Castrol’s Motorsport Technology Team as a Senior Technologist, where you will be project lead for the development and testing of Castrol’s next generation motorsport lubricants in race categories such as Formula One, Formula E, MotoGP, WRC, and NASCAR.

The successful candidate will be part of a multi-disciplinary team, working on rapid-turnaround research and development programmes to deliver a variety of cutting-edge lubricants, greases, and EV fluids that provide the highest levels of performance, durability, and sustainability possible. You will be the lubricant subject matter expert for your tagged motorsport team and will be in direct contact with engineers and senior leadership from some of the top motorsport teams in the world.



Key Accountabilities

Management of a portfolio of development projects through effective planning, execution and documenting test programmes so that key milestones are delivered on time and on budget.

Developing and building strong networks and relationships with Castrol’s motorsport partners, including F1 engine and vehicle development organisations.

Development of a wide range of motorsport fluids for use in engines, transmissions, chassis, and motorsport factories.

Development and validation of bespoke testing equipment and test methods to enhance ability to design fluids that are fit for purpose in the most advanced automotive hardware on the planet.

Being the primary point of contact for technical support for Castrol’s motorsport lubricants, greases, and EV fluids.

Building effective networks with both subject matter experts and operational staff within the technology function to facilitate the delivery of projects. These networks include product testing, deployment, quality, stewardship, intellectual assets, research and compliance.

Building effective networks outside of the technology function to include suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, BP marketing, BP Legal.

Providing technical leadership by mentoring and advising the work of less experienced colleagues.

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the GAM, Research, and Fuels and Lubricants Development Teams.

Specific Product Quality accountabilities as detailed in Castrol’s Quality Manual

Internal and External communications supporting brand awareness of Castrol from a motorsport perspective.

Essential

Engineering / chemistry degree or equivalent experience in related technology field.

Demonstrated experience of Lubricant or additive product development.

Proven track record in delivering projects that are focussed on product development, engineering, or research.

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working.

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Provide evidence of delivering novel research and development programmes.

Desirable

Strong knowledge of automotive hardware including ICE, battery / EV systems, transmissions, and hydraulic systems.

Solid understanding in automotive design and manufacturing industries would be advantageous.

French languages skills would be advantageous but not essential.

