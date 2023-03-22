Senior Technologist, Motorsport

We have an exciting opportunity to join Castrol’s Motorsport Technology Team as a Senior Technologist, where you will be project lead for the development and testing of Castrol’s next generation motorsport lubricants in race categories such as Formula One, Formula E, MotoGP, WRC, and NASCAR.
The successful candidate will be part of a multi-disciplinary team, working on rapid-turnaround research and development programmes to deliver a variety of cutting-edge lubricants, greases, and EV fluids that provide the highest levels of performance, durability, and sustainability possible. You will be the lubricant subject matter expert for your tagged motorsport team and will be in direct contact with engineers and senior leadership from some of the top motorsport teams in the world.
Key Accountabilities
