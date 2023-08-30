Senior Technologist, Motorsport

We have a great opportunity to join bp-Castrol’s Motorsport Technology Team as a Senior Technologist, where you will be Project Lead for the development and testing of some of bp-Castrol’s next generation motorsport fluids, for teams that are linked with strategic OEM business partners. These technical partnerships are in racing categories with ambitious sustainability and net zero ambitions, and bp-Castrol has a meaningful role to play in achieving these targets. The successful candidate will be part of a multi-disciplinary team, working on rapid-turnaround research and development programmes to deliver a variety of cutting-edge fuel, lubricants, and other fluids that provide the highest levels of performance, durability, and sustainability possible. Drawing on your own experience and that of subject matter advisors, you will be the lubricant and fuel subject matter expert for your tagged motorsport team(s), and will be in direct contact with engineers and senior leadership from some of the top motorsport teams in the world.
Entity:Innovation & Engineering
Research & Technology Group
Job Family Group:
We have a great opportunity to join bp-Castrol’s Motorsport Technology Team as a Senior Technologist, where you will be Project Lead for the development and testing of some of bp-Castrol’s next generation motorsport fluids, for teams that are linked with strategic OEM business partners. These technical partnerships are in racing categories with ambitious sustainability and net zero ambitions, and bp-Castrol has a meaningful role to play in achieving these targets.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
What does the day to day look like?
Management of a portfolio of development projects through effective planning, execution, and documenting test programmes so that key milestones are delivered on time and on budget.
What do we want to see from you!
Essential
Desirable criteria
What you can expect from us!
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neuro-diversity/neuro-cognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform crucial job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.
Negligible travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Aqueous geochemistry, Biogeochemistry, Catalysis, Computational fluid dynamics, Computer tomography scanning, Core Analysis, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Enhanced Oil Recovery, Experimental Design, Finite Element Structural Analysis, Geothermal modelling, Intellectual Asset Management, Microbiology in the energy industry, Microscopy, Multi-physics modelling, Petrography, Presenting, Project Management, Relative permeability analogue provision, Subsurface geology, Thermodynamic simulation, Wellbore geomechanics, Writing skills
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.