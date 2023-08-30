Senior Technologist, Motorsport

Job summary

We have a great opportunity to join bp-Castrol’s Motorsport Technology Team as a Senior Technologist, where you will be Project Lead for the development and testing of some of bp-Castrol’s next generation motorsport fluids, for teams that are linked with strategic OEM business partners. These technical partnerships are in racing categories with ambitious sustainability and net zero ambitions, and bp-Castrol has a meaningful role to play in achieving these targets. The successful candidate will be part of a multi-disciplinary team, working on rapid-turnaround research and development programmes to deliver a variety of cutting-edge fuel, lubricants, and other fluids that provide the highest levels of performance, durability, and sustainability possible. Drawing on your own experience and that of subject matter advisors, you will be the lubricant and fuel subject matter expert for your tagged motorsport team(s), and will be in direct contact with engineers and senior leadership from some of the top motorsport teams in the world.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What does the day to day look like?

Management of a portfolio of development projects through effective planning, execution, and documenting test programmes so that key milestones are delivered on time and on budget.

Development of bespoke fuel, lubricant, and other fluids required by bp-Castrol’s motorsport partners. Always with an eye on sustainability, and potential race-to-road applications.

Be the customer’s primary point of contact for technical support on topics related to bp motorsport fuel.

Be the customer’s primary point of contact for technical support on topics related to Castrol motorsport lubricants & EV products.

Developing manufacturing processes that enable novel technologies to be used in motorsport applications (including lower carbon processes)

Building effective networks with subject matter experts and operational staff within the technology function to facilitate the delivery of projects. These networks include product testing, deployment, quality, stewardship, intellectual assets, research and compliance.

Building effective networks outside of the technology function to include suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, bp marketing, bp Legal.

Specific Product Quality accountabilities as detailed in bp-Castrol’s Quality Manual

Internal and External communications supporting brand awareness of bp-Castrol from a motorsport perspective.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree or equivalent experience in chemistry, engineering, or a related technology subject area

Languages required: English – written and spoken.

Essential

Engineering / chemistry degree or equivalent experience in related technology subject area

Demonstrated experience of Lubricant/additive or fuel product development

Knowledge of combustion fundamentals and mechanisms

Knowledge of lubrication fundamentals and mechanisms

Demonstrated track record in delivering projects.

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working.

Demonstrate analytical and modelling skills.

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Evidence of delivering research and development programmes.

Desirable criteria

Strong knowledge of automotive hardware including ICE, transmissions, hydraulics would be an advantage.

Knowledge of legislation, directives, and approval schemes surrounding renewable/sustainable fuels would be an advantage.

French or Italian language skills would be advantageous but not essential.

What you can expect from us!

Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

