Senior Technologist, Motorsport

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

A key aspect of bp’s “Play to Win” belief focusses on winning business with global strategic partners and OEMs. A key enabler for building these business relationships has always been demonstrating technical excellence through motorsport partnerships.

We have an exciting opportunity to join bp-Castrol’s Motorsport Technology Team as a Senior Technologist, where you will be Project Lead for the development and testing of some of bp-Castrol’s next generation motorsport fluids for teams that are linked with strategic OEM business partners. These technical partnerships are in racing categories with ambitious sustainability and net zero ambitions, and bp-Castrol has a significant role to play in achieving these targets.

The successful candidate will be part of a multi-disciplinary team, working on rapid-turnaround research and development programs to deliver a variety of innovative lubricant, fuels, and other fluids that provide the highest levels of performance, durability, and sustainability possible. Drawing on your own experience and that of subject matter advisors, you will be the bp-Castrol subject matter expert for your tagged motorsport team(s) and will be in direct contact with engineers and senior leadership from some of the top motorsport teams in the world.

Key Accountabilities

Management of a portfolio of development projects through effective planning, execution and documenting test programs so that key achievements are delivered on time and on budget.

Developing and building strong networks and relationships with multiple bp-Castrol motorsport partners

Development of customized fuel, lubricant, and other fluids required by bp-Castrol’s motorsport partners. Always with an eye on sustainability, and potential race-to-road applications.

Be the customer’s primary point of contact for technical support on topics related to Castrol motorsport lubricant products.

Be the customer’s primary point of contact for technical support on topics related to Castrol motorsport dielectric fluids and other EV products.

Developing manufacturing processes that enable novel technologies to be used in motorsport applications (including lower carbon processes).

Serve as a subject matter expert for data science and analytics within the development team, creating and maintaining digital tools and models for use on your own projects and for the benefit of the team, including supporting those less experienced in this field.

Building effective networks with subject matter experts and operational staff within the technology function to facilitate the delivery of projects. These networks include product testing, deployment, quality, stewardship, intellectual assets, research, and compliance.

Building effective networks outside of the technology function to include: suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, bp marketing, bp Legal.

Specific Product Quality accountabilities as detailed in bp-Castrol’s Quality Manual.

Internal and External communications supporting brand awareness of bp-Castrol from a motorsport perspective.

Essential Experience/Education

Degree or equivalent experience in chemistry, engineering, or a related technology subject area.

Languages required: English – written and spoken.

Demonstrated experience of Lubricant/additive or fuel product development.

Knowledge of lubrication fundamentals and mechanisms.

Knowledge of data science principals and digital modelling techniques.

Demonstrated track-record in delivering projects.

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working.

Demonstrate analytical and modelling skills.

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Evidence of delivering research and development programmes.

Desirable Experience

Strong knowledge of automotive hardware including ICE, transmissions, hydraulics would be an advantage.

Additional qualifications / evidence of proficiency in data science / data analytics (e.g. apprenticeship, diploma, MSc) would be beneficial for this role.

French or Italian language skills would be advantageous but not essential.

Why Join our team?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Thinking about applying? Learn more about our amazing discretionary UK reward and benefits to help you get the most out of work and life.

Apply now!



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

