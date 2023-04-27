Senior Technologist, PD

Job summary

We have an exciting opportunity for a Senior Technologist to join the Product Team. The Technologist in the Product Development team will execute and participate in projects that develop new lubricants for market deployment. As part of a high-profile team the role holder will gain exposure to the processes involved in technical development and will need to network globally to make sure that the products meet the requirements of key customers and stakeholders. The role holder will work autonomously in delivery of projects and will develop and share expertise through the broader team.

The role holder is expected to have proficiency in a number of core product development skills whilst seeking to broaden their capability in other areas.

What does the day to day look like?

Execute and deliver of a range of development and test programmes to ensure new products can be introduced to market and to understand any impacts observed. This will require effective planning, execution and documentation of results so that key milestones are delivered on time and on budget.

Manage budgets ranging from $50k to $1m and accurately manage costs and forecasts.

Building effective networks with both subject matter experts and operational staff within the technology function to facilitate the delivery of programmes. These networks include product testing, product deployment, product quality, product stewardship, intellectual assets, and research and innovation.

Building effective networks outside of the technology function to include suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, bp marketing, bp Legal.

Regular communication and review of programme progress with the wider project team.

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the Product Development team.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree or equivalent in chemistry, engineering or related technical subject area.

Demonstrated track record in delivering projects focused on product development, engineering or research.

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working.

Demonstrate strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Demonstrated experience in lubricants, additives or automotive/manufacturing industries would be advantageous.

Knowledge and experience of product development processes, fuels and lubricants technology, mechanical engineering or related fields.

Good knowledge of automotive, manufacturing and/or systems engineering.

Demonstrated proficiency in designing novel work programmes

We have an exciting opportunity for a Senior Technologist to join the Product Team. The Technologist in the Product Development team will execute and participate in projects that develop new lubricants for market deployment. As part of a high-profile team the role holder will gain exposure to the processes involved in technical development and will need to network globally to make sure that the products meet the requirements of key customers and stakeholders. The role holder will work autonomously in delivery of projects and will develop and share expertise through the broader team.

The role holder is expected to have proficiency in a number of core product development skills whilst seeking to broaden their capability in other areas.