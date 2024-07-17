Senior Technologist PD Driveline & EV Fluid

Job Family Group:Research & Technology Group
Job Description:
Purpose of role
The primary purpose of the role is to lead projects to develop new differentiated Driveline and EV Fluids and test methods. The new products and methods are required to meet the changing demands of global and regional markets and to provide opportunities to differentiate the performance of bp’s products from its competitors.
The role holder will be required to have extensive interaction with a wide range of internal and external collaborators.
The role is global with products developed for global markets. The products typically have a 3 to 5 year development cycle therefore multi-year planning is required at the team level. These plans will also influence the planning of supporting operational teams and facility design and provision over a similar time period. The planning is required to support pivotal initiatives within the offer development and innovation process.
Preferably based in the Castrol Wayne Technology Center, USA and requires extensive interaction with colleagues in other countries particularly those where products are developed and tested (Driveline Technology Center in Germany).
Key Results/ Accountabilities expected from role
Key collaborator interfaces include:
Key challenges faced on the role
Experience & Expertise (essential & desired)
Essential:
Desired:
Values and Behaviors:
Why join us
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
How much do we pay ? 121- 173K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.
We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement:
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Driveline, OEM Management, OEM Relationships
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.