Senior Technologist PD Driveline & EV Fluid

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Description:

Purpose of role

The primary purpose of the role is to lead projects to develop new differentiated Driveline and EV Fluids and test methods. The new products and methods are required to meet the changing demands of global and regional markets and to provide opportunities to differentiate the performance of bp’s products from its competitors.

The role holder will be required to have extensive interaction with a wide range of internal and external collaborators.

The role is global with products developed for global markets. The products typically have a 3 to 5 year development cycle therefore multi-year planning is required at the team level. These plans will also influence the planning of supporting operational teams and facility design and provision over a similar time period. The planning is required to support pivotal initiatives within the offer development and innovation process.

Preferably based in the Castrol Wayne Technology Center, USA and requires extensive interaction with colleagues in other countries particularly those where products are developed and tested (Driveline Technology Center in Germany).

Key Results/ Accountabilities expected from role

Source, investigate and develop relevant technologies for the development team, having the vision to recognize long term value opportunities

Operating as a domain expert, networking with other experts and operational staff within the technology function to support the delivery of projects, these networks include product testing, deployment, quality, stewardship, intellectual assets, research and compliance.

Building effective networks outside of the technology function to include: suppliers of goods and services, technical consultancies, OEMs, bp marketing, bp sales, bp Legal.

Develop and share expertise to facilitate continuous improvement within the Development Team

Manage intellectual property associated with the projects - secrecy agreements, patents, etc.

Specific Product Quality accountabilities as detailed on the GLT role cards

Pro-actively develop new EV customers and lead strategic EV Fluid projects in the US

Provide guidance to influence the Castrol global EV Fluid strategy in region

Key collaborator interfaces include:

Business and OEM liaison managers

Operations team (including PT&E, Analytical, Facility)

HSSEQ

Raw material Suppliers

Key challenges faced on the role

Due to the global nature of the business, the role is required to interact with and influence geographically dispersed and culturally diverse collaborator groups.

The role requires the ability to innovate and solve complex problems but also the team to be able to organize tasks and deliver to exacting timelines and budgets.

Experience & Expertise (essential & desired)

Essential:

Degree or equivalent experience in Chemistry, Engineering, or related technical subject area, with a PhD qualification preferred

Experience of lubricant development, automotive engineering development or product research and technology, with specific expertise in driveline and battery technology

Demonstrate a collaborative approach to working

Demonstrated strong interpersonal and communication skills

Provide evidence of designing novel work programs and delivery within structured project management processes

Fluent in English, optional German, or Chinese

Desired:

Demonstrated experience in Lubricants, Additives or Automotive/Manufacturing industries would be advantageous.

Good knowledge of automotive, manufacturing and/or systems engineering

Values and Behaviors:

Safety: Follow the requirements specified in OMS, and contribute to the delivery of safe, compliant and reliable operations

Respect: Listen carefully and consider different perspectives

Excellence: Plan carefully, make well-informed decisions and do the right thing

Courage: Speak out when I see something is not right and be prepared to say "no" or "stop" when necessary

One Team: Support those I work with and help to build the effectiveness of my team to achieve the best results

Why join us

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

How much do we pay ? 121- 173K. *Note that the base pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but are not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. You may learn more about our generous benefits at benefits@bp.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Driveline, OEM Management, OEM Relationships



Legal Disclaimer:

